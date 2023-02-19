Sections
Real estate transactions

by Angelyn Dupwe | Today at 2:50 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Jan. 23-27.

Rivercliff Co., Inc., to MLG/LF Rivercliff, LLC, Lot A-R, Riverside, $16,250,000.

Purple Moon Properties, LLC, to Copper Storage Solutions, LLC, 10056 U.S. 165, Scott. Tract 2, Spanish Land Grant Commercial District, $1,275,000.

JSW Holdings, Inc.; Orbit Fluid Power Company to SMB Lindsey Road, LLC; John Beachboard; Amber Brewer; The Beachboard-Brewer Family Joint Revocable Trust, 7428 Lindsey Road, Little Rock. Tract E, Little Rock Port Industrial Park Area 201, $985,000.

Central Arkansas Area Agency On Aging, Inc., to Centro Cristiano Hispano, 1200 S. Cleveland St., Little Rock. Tract E, University Park-Recreational, Educational And Remedial Facilities Plat, $950,000.

EMR Properties, LLC, to Signal Media Of Arkansas, Inc., Tract F-2A, Riverdale, $893,000.

Sleepy Chiwawas, LLC, to CBW CRE, LLC, 4220 A St., Little Rock. Ls13-15 B3, Pinehurst, $875,000.

Michael Rose; Jessica Rose to Stephen Norman; Evelyn Norman, 7106 Morgan Cemetery Road, Little Rock. L2, Morgan PUD Phase I, $845,000.

Ottenheimer Brothers Foundation to Shri Tripura Sundari, Inc., 4204 & 4206 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Ls16-18 B4, Pinehurst, $700,000.

Hartness Construction Co., Inc., to Carey McNabb Braxdale; Christopher Michael Braxdale, 43 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L30 B66, Chenal Valley, $579,000.

Holly Haynes to Joselin Niemyer; Michael Kennedy, 5 Ken Circle, Little Rock. Ls30-31, Ranch Hill; Pt SE NE 36-2N-13W, $525,000.

Ricardo M. Alvarez; Elsie Misalia Alvarez to Misty Duffy; Jason Brock Duffy, 57 Robinwood Drive, Little Rock. L43, Robinwood, $504,000.

W. I. Properties, LLC, to Wolfsbridge Development, LLC, 5712 Hankins Ave., Little Rock. Pt W/2 SW 24-1N-14W, $500,000.

Randy James Construction Co., Inc., to Mason Woodruff; Vanessa Grifin, 317 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L25 B4, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $486,000.

L&D Investment Properties, LLC, to Anthony Bridges, 127 Challain Drive, Little Rock. L12 B61, Chenal Valley, $479,900.

Kelly Glenn Thompson-Davis; The Kelly Glenn Thompson-Davis Living Trust; Curtis Lee Davis; The Curtis L. Davis Living Trust to Desmond C. Nkala; Amaka Nkala, 7 Tournay Circle, Little Rock. L30 B69, Chenal Valley, $465,000.

Akash Mukherjee to Akash Mukherjee; Sarah Jean Mukherjee, L10 B31, Chenal Valley, $450,000.

Moss Family Construction, LLC, to My Mai, 67 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L11 B3, Fletcher Valley, $421,500.

Carl Bailey; Amy Bailey to Mark Aderholt; Kristie Aderholt, 4300 Stoneview Court, Little Rock. L66, Longlea Manor, $420,000.

Brittany Michelle Wiley-Cathey; Brittany M. Wiley; Stewart Arthur Cathey, Jr., to Bhumi Joshi, 5700 Chevaux Court, Little Rock. L49 B1, Chevaux Court Phase 5, $400,000.

James L. Cowser; Margaret D. Cowser; Kathleen C. Ransdell; Mark Daniel Todd to Alan K. Carlson, II; Devon J. Carlson, 17 Leslie Circle, Little Rock. L86, Leawood Heights 2nd, $385,000.

Schwaab Little Rock, LLC, to Childcare Management, LLC, Lot A, Safeway's Replat-National Investors Industrial Sites, $375,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC, to Amanda Edwards, 17125 Edinburgh Drive, Little Rock. L94, Lochridge Estates Phase 3, $371,300.

Menco Construction, LLC, to Brittany Dodson, 9116 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L21, Millers Glen Phase 7, $370,000.

Kevin Webster Anders; Jennifer Ashley Anders to Danny Partridge Ls5-6, Valley Ridge Estates, $350,000.

Carmen E. Reyes Rodriguez; Elias Perez Rivera to Renee Stivers, L12 B15, Creekside, $330,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, 12 Pimlico Cove, Scott. Tract 33, Ranchettes At Deer Meadows, $321,025.

Derek L. Hale; Lindsey M. Hale to Jordan Ross Taylor; Kristen Brunner Taylor, 7050 E. Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L89 B1, Gap Creek, $320,000.

John C. Webber to Carlos G. Silva; Jordan A. Colmant, 14601 Chambery Drive, Little Rock. L696, St. Charles, $313,000.

Alana Theresa Abanathy; Alana Theresa Pugliese; Ryan Adam Abanathy to Hector S. Divino; Jennifer M. Divino, 9533 Johnson Drive, Sherwood. L151, Millers Crossing Phase 3, $312,000.

Michael Dennis Claffey, II to Carl W. Bailey, 14304 Cecil Drive, Little Rock. L29, Secluded Hills Phase I, $310,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC, to Michael Morey; Charlotte Morey, L35B, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $306,443.

Milton E. Loftis; Nancy M. Loftis to Timmy Shaw, Jr.; Abby Shaw, 16 Shepard Hills Court, Little Rock. L111, Secluded Hills Phase III, $305,000.

Fredrick W. Reid; Julia P. Reid to Tonya Smith; Carl Smith, 131 Sancerre Drive, Maumelle. L964, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-B, $284,900.

Diana M. Healey to Rebecca Stalcup, 2223 Louisiana St., Little Rock. L11 B13, Rapley Estate, $270,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Justin Fratantuono; Emily Fratantuono, 4 Forest Maple Court, Little Rock. L366, Pleasant View Phase VI-A, $270,000.

Danielle Lombard-Sims; Raymond Sims, Jr., to David A. Stewart, 309 Garden Valley Loop, Little Rock. L16 B2, The Gardens At Valley Falls, $265,000.

John David Bridgforth; Morgan Woodward Bridgforth to Hannah L. Fletcher, 11800 Shady Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L50, Sandpiper Creek, $260,500.

David Gray; Sandra Gray to Anthony Aaron Alexander, 6 Evergreen Circle, Little Rock. L4, McDermott Replat-Success, $250,000.

Rizan Mohsin to Rhonda Paul Morris, 62 Summit Ridge Court, Little Rock. L9 B2, Summit Ridge, $245,000.

Michael A. Cantrell; Sarah M. Cantrell to Jarrod Younge; Regina Younge, 1004 Steeple Chase Cove, Jacksonville. L489, Foxwood Phase X, $239,900.

Russell S. Bellamy; Amanda G. Bellamy to Matthew Sarber, L402, Foxwood Phase IX, $239,000.

Jami DeLaCruz to Frezel C. Farr, Jr., 9 Laver Circle, Little Rock. L487, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-A, $235,000.

Vanessa L. Harris; James D. Waugh to Amy Bailey, 14307 Pride Valley Drive, Little Rock. L28 B9, Parkway Place, $235,000.

Jesse M. Brown to Stephen Michael Byrd, 4100 Driskill Drive, Cabot. L19, Pin Oaks Acres, $230,000.

Ashley Martinez; Angelo Martinez to Chase E. Daril, 12 Sweet Gum Court, Little Rock. L18 B4, Cedar Ridge, $228,500.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to KT LR Holdings, LLC, 1905 W. 16th St., North Little Rock. L8 B31, Lasker's, $227,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp., to Michael Duhon; Luafaletele Duhon, 6 Butterfly Drive, Sherwood. L37, Turtle Creek Phase I, $225,000.

Christine Thompson to Sheila Ham McCormick, 1616 Grove Hill Road, North Little Rock. L11 B9, Lakewood, $225,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to KT LR Holdings, LLC, 2216 W. 16th St., North Little Rock. L2 B39, Lasker's, $224,000.

J. Wayne Clark; The Methodist Foundation Of Arkansas/The Thompson Family Trust to Beverly J. McCabe-Sellers; The Beverly J. McCabe-Sellers Living Trust, 326 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 326, Cambridge Place HPR, $220,000.

Geoffrey C. Gross; Susanne M. Gross to Itena Jackson, 20 Turquoise Drive, Maumelle. L194, North Pointe, $220,000.

RLA Construction, LLC, to Mid South Homebuyers, GP, L8 B31, Lasker, $210,560.

JRJ Building, LLC, to Mid South Homebuyers, GP, L2 B39, Lasker's 2nd, $210,560.

Gerald W. Jones, II to Larry Edward Romack; Lyndra W. Romack, 114 Foxdell Circle, Jacksonville. L191, Foxwood Phase IV, $205,000.

Causley Edwards; Nichole Edwards to Willcritt, LLC, L11, Shadow Ridge, $204,900.

Joan Powell McCaskill; Joan Slaughter Powell to Staging By Anne, LLC, L5 B7, Midland Hills, $200,000.

The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Christian Jackson, 28 Burkwood Drive, Little Rock. L14 B7, Cedar Ridge, $200,000.

Elizabeth P. Wood-McDaniel to Cheryl Carthel; Joseph Carthel, L55, Edgepark, $199,999.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Patrick Chun; Patrick M. Chun Revocable Living Trust; Grace Chun; Grace F. Y. Chun Revocable Trust, 9503 Labette Drive, Little Rock. L467, Twin Lakes Section F, $199,800.

The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Danielle Nicole Bigelow; Barry W. Bigelow, Jr., 1925 Williford St., Sherwood. L18 B5, Bear Paw Phase II, $187,000.

Opal Investments, LLC, to Alexandria F. Upshaw, 22 Holly Hill Road, Little Rock. L28, Point O'Woods, $180,000.

Donna J. Hankins to Jami B. Kirksey; Charles R. Munson, 1812 Vance St., Little Rock. L16 B2, Oak Glen, $178,900.

Joseph J. Volpe; Paula G. Volpe to Angel Chavez; Maria Chavez, L549, Walnut Valley 3rd, $170,000.

Fatimaah Salaam Carmichael to Valencia G. Piggee, 1 Lendl Loop, Little Rock. L506, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B, $170,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC, to Kirby Gilliam, 7524 Club Lane, Sherwood. L4 B8, Club Road Terrace, $169,000.

Hailey Strawser; Hailey Scott to Molly Reynolds, 5008 Hampton Road, North Little Rock. L8 B24, Lakewood, $165,000.

Laura Gates to Colby Waggener; Alison Waggener, L11, Maxine's Replat-Mills Mountain Estates, $162,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Grace Properties, LLC, L3 B1, Marshall Road Section 1, $155,000.

Casey Cerrato; Lauren Cerrato to McRodgers Enterprises, LLC, 2115 Kavanaugh Blvd., Unit A, Little Rock. Apt. A, Avonshire Apartments HPR, $153,000.

Valerie Annette Holmes; Valerie Anette Holmes to Rashaun Wilburd, L24, Trammel Gardens Phase I, $151,036.

Adam J. Wagner; Natalie Wagner to Kevin Webster Anders; Jennifer Ashley Anders, 2109 Meridian Drive, Sherwood. L4, Millers Valley Phase I, $150,000.

