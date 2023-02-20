Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Feb. 9-15.

Feb. 9

Kurt William Gronwaldt II, 37, and Josephine Emma Jean Bounds, 30, both of Springdale

Matthew Ryan Kisor, 23, and Erin Tracey Womack, 24, both of Fayetteville

Blaine Thomas Norman, 25, Vilonia, and Karlie JoAnna Kempson, 24, Springdale

Jason Dean Shaw, 40, Springdale, and Anna Lee Moore, 38, Russellville

John Harold Stocks, 79, and Gena May English, 79, both of Springdale

Feb. 10

Dylon James Bowen, 19, Springdale, and Mallory Lee Edwards, 19, Fayetteville

Timothy Lee Braden, 59, and Juana Yaneth Martinez Gamez, 48, both of Springdale

Alexander Deacon Grifin Glass, 22, and Deysi Maricruz Aguilar Pacheco, 32, both of Springdale

Daniel Lee Morrell, 26, and Kathryn Ebb King, 25, both of West Fork

Alexander Scott Whiteside, 26, and Nathaniel Wayne Wallace, 36, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 13

Christopher Lee Allen, 48, and Maria Valvina DelPilar-Hernandez, 47, both of Springdale

Brandon Michael Belair, 31, and Dominique Marie Falk, 31, both of Lincoln

David Lee Caldwell, 39, and Jaymie Marie Werfelman, 18, both of Springdale

Ryan Alexander Dunlap, 26, and Ashley Sueann Acord, 26, both of Prairie Grove

Ryan Everett Elmore, 43, and Maureen Katherine Kobilsek, 39, both of Fayetteville

Montrell Lerun Hair, 33, Fayetteville, and Nestor Ariel Zuniga, 21, Springdale

Brett Taylor Hulsey, 31, and Janie Marie Wilson-Moore, 35, both of Springdale

Jonathan Solano, 25, and Karla Abigail Gomez, 21, both of Lowell

Feb. 14

Jon Christian Bedingfield, 45, and Shawna Elise Morgan, 36, both of Fayetteville

Takibo Bikoa, 27, and Kaiboke Lorennij, 30, both of Decatur

Andre McHale Blackburn, 36, and Crystal Rose Moore, 40, both of Fayetteville

McRae Elders Cochran, 27, and Alonna Racquel Kittrell, 27, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Jose Manuel Cortina Carmona, 39, and Kay Zan Reuther, 30, both of Seymour, Mo.

Alfred Lee DeRoche, 68, and Sherri Lynn Castillo, 61, both of Prairie Grove

Ian Bartlett Emery, 36, and Emma Kathleen Petras Walker, 18, both of Fayetteville

Salvador Gallardo Roman, 31, and Sarah Kathryn Isaac, 28, both of Lowell

Stevon Andrew Grindstaff, 27, Springdale, and Haley Elysia Coulter, 23, West Fork

John McKinley Harmon, 48, and Germaine Miranda Hunter Jacky, 42, both of Springdale

Derek Alan Pettus, 32, and Cora Nicole Watson, 25, both of Farmington

Darrius Deontaye Racy, 28, and Raven Seymore Lee, 24, both of Fayetteville

Rylan Cole Sims, 23, Farmington, and Chloe Isabella Hudak, 22, Fayetteville

Feb. 15

Elias Vladimir Hernandez Palma, 25, and Glenda Nataly Umana Calderon, 33, both of Springdale

Coy Layne Holmes, 32, and Bianca Starr Dugger, 24, both of Fayetteville

Zeth Dakota Martin, 30, and Linda Kay Thompson, 38, both of Huntsville

James Robert O'Grady, 25, and Larine Ashley Freiburger, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Royce Lee Pershall, 74, and Deborah Ann Melton, 74, both of Lincoln

Kenneth Joe Robe, 31, and Mariah Mackenzie Tuttle, 21, both of Fayetteville

Freddy Noe Rodriguez Martinez, 36, and Elsa Vizueth Martinez, 36, both of Springdale

Jesus Vazquez Martinez, 34, and Isela Araujo, 29, both of Springdale