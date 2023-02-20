Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Feb. 9-15.
Feb. 9
Kurt William Gronwaldt II, 37, and Josephine Emma Jean Bounds, 30, both of Springdale
Matthew Ryan Kisor, 23, and Erin Tracey Womack, 24, both of Fayetteville
Blaine Thomas Norman, 25, Vilonia, and Karlie JoAnna Kempson, 24, Springdale
Jason Dean Shaw, 40, Springdale, and Anna Lee Moore, 38, Russellville
John Harold Stocks, 79, and Gena May English, 79, both of Springdale
Feb. 10
Dylon James Bowen, 19, Springdale, and Mallory Lee Edwards, 19, Fayetteville
Timothy Lee Braden, 59, and Juana Yaneth Martinez Gamez, 48, both of Springdale
Alexander Deacon Grifin Glass, 22, and Deysi Maricruz Aguilar Pacheco, 32, both of Springdale
Daniel Lee Morrell, 26, and Kathryn Ebb King, 25, both of West Fork
Alexander Scott Whiteside, 26, and Nathaniel Wayne Wallace, 36, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 13
Christopher Lee Allen, 48, and Maria Valvina DelPilar-Hernandez, 47, both of Springdale
Brandon Michael Belair, 31, and Dominique Marie Falk, 31, both of Lincoln
David Lee Caldwell, 39, and Jaymie Marie Werfelman, 18, both of Springdale
Ryan Alexander Dunlap, 26, and Ashley Sueann Acord, 26, both of Prairie Grove
Ryan Everett Elmore, 43, and Maureen Katherine Kobilsek, 39, both of Fayetteville
Montrell Lerun Hair, 33, Fayetteville, and Nestor Ariel Zuniga, 21, Springdale
Brett Taylor Hulsey, 31, and Janie Marie Wilson-Moore, 35, both of Springdale
Jonathan Solano, 25, and Karla Abigail Gomez, 21, both of Lowell
Feb. 14
Jon Christian Bedingfield, 45, and Shawna Elise Morgan, 36, both of Fayetteville
Takibo Bikoa, 27, and Kaiboke Lorennij, 30, both of Decatur
Andre McHale Blackburn, 36, and Crystal Rose Moore, 40, both of Fayetteville
McRae Elders Cochran, 27, and Alonna Racquel Kittrell, 27, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Jose Manuel Cortina Carmona, 39, and Kay Zan Reuther, 30, both of Seymour, Mo.
Alfred Lee DeRoche, 68, and Sherri Lynn Castillo, 61, both of Prairie Grove
Ian Bartlett Emery, 36, and Emma Kathleen Petras Walker, 18, both of Fayetteville
Salvador Gallardo Roman, 31, and Sarah Kathryn Isaac, 28, both of Lowell
Stevon Andrew Grindstaff, 27, Springdale, and Haley Elysia Coulter, 23, West Fork
John McKinley Harmon, 48, and Germaine Miranda Hunter Jacky, 42, both of Springdale
Derek Alan Pettus, 32, and Cora Nicole Watson, 25, both of Farmington
Darrius Deontaye Racy, 28, and Raven Seymore Lee, 24, both of Fayetteville
Rylan Cole Sims, 23, Farmington, and Chloe Isabella Hudak, 22, Fayetteville
Feb. 15
Elias Vladimir Hernandez Palma, 25, and Glenda Nataly Umana Calderon, 33, both of Springdale
Coy Layne Holmes, 32, and Bianca Starr Dugger, 24, both of Fayetteville
Zeth Dakota Martin, 30, and Linda Kay Thompson, 38, both of Huntsville
James Robert O'Grady, 25, and Larine Ashley Freiburger, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Royce Lee Pershall, 74, and Deborah Ann Melton, 74, both of Lincoln
Kenneth Joe Robe, 31, and Mariah Mackenzie Tuttle, 21, both of Fayetteville
Freddy Noe Rodriguez Martinez, 36, and Elsa Vizueth Martinez, 36, both of Springdale
Jesus Vazquez Martinez, 34, and Isela Araujo, 29, both of Springdale