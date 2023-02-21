4 killed, 4 hurt in crashes on state roads

Four people were killed and four injured Sunday in four separate crashes on Arkansas roads, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality reports.

Erica Wofford, 20, died just before 2 a.m. Sunday after the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 30.

The report says Wofford was traveling in a 2010 Camaro when the driver attempted to take an exit near the 131 mile marker, before swerving back into traffic traveling east on the interstate.

The vehicle rolled to the left upon reentering traffic, causing two cars also traveling east to hit the vehicle.

Three other people in the Camaro, including the driver, were injured in the wreck and taken to UAMS for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

In an unrelated wreck, Faheem Shehzad, 36, died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an I-30 off-ramp near Hope.

According to reports, Shehzad was crossing the off-ramp near exit 30 just after 2 a.m. when he was struck by a 2003 Honda Accord.

Sharon Reed, 59, the driver of the vehicle, was injured and taken to Wadley-Texarkana for treatment.

In Little Rock, Stephanie Lott, 68, died Sunday just before 9 a.m. after her car left the road as she navigated a curve near Stagecoach Road.

The report said Lott's 2003 Mazda Tribute struck a tree after leaving the road.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

John Byers, 43, died late Sunday in a single-vehicle incident in Pea Ridge.

Police reports said Byers, a resident of Rogers, was eastbound on Arkansas 94 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Rogers was transported to Northwest Medical Center for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Police described weather and road conditions at the time of each incident as clear and dry.