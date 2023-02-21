Ceramic exhibit open at UAM

The New Work exhibition by Paul Maloney can be viewed in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello now through March.

"Maloney uses hand-made ceramic vessels as a structure or blank canvas to record daily experiences. Momentary reflections that are evident in his anthropomorphized pots show a snippet of his humanness, both told and inferred," according to a news release.

A ceramic artist, Maloney is a native of Houston, Texas. He attended the University of Georgia, completing his bachelor's degrees in art history and ceramics, and later attained his Master of Fine Arts degree in ceramics from Indiana University Bloomington.

"Maloney has made work throughout the United States, having opportunities at Haystack Mountain School of Craft, the Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio, Penland School of Crafts, The Bascom: A Center for Visual Arts and the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. He now resides in Kansas City, Missouri, where he has been appointed to the position of studio manager and residency head of Belger Crane Yards Studio, as well as co-curator of smoll. Gallery," according to the release.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Mondays from 9-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.