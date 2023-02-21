ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Extras needed as football fans for filming of ‘The Hit’





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

FILM: Extras needed

Production is underway in Little Rock on the feature film "The Hit," a coming-of-age "dramedy," inspired by a true story, about a teenage girl who joins a boy's high school football team. Primary filming locations include Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School in Little Rock; the film will also feature members of the state championship-winning Parkview Patriots football team.

Additional scenes, including several football games, will be filmed in Little Rock, and locals are needed as extras, especially for football scenes that will be filmed on Friday at Pinnacle View Middle School. ("There are bleachers to fill, and all are welcome.") Register with the film's background casting director, Warren McCullough, via email, wjmcasting@gmail.com.

ART: 'Disorder' on display

"Disorder: A Hard Pill to Swallow," works by ceramic artist Anna Wagner, is on display through March 29, the first exhibition in the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts at the the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The center will host a reception, 4–7 p.m. Feb. 23. Refreshments will be served and patrons can buy Wagner's work during the reception. Admission to the reception and the gallery is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“Insomnia: What If?” by Anna Wagner is part of the “Disorder: A Hard Pill to Swallow” exhibition on display through March 29 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Wagner is the first UCA alumna to take part in a newly created alumni artist-in-residence program, designed to bring degree-holding alumni back to the university each semester "to engage in goal-driven, intensive, on-campus studio and research work in pursuit of specific artistic endeavors and professional aspirations," according to a news release. Call (501) 450-3659.

Prints will come

The 27th Delta National Small Prints Exhibition and "Delectable Garden," an exhibition of printmaking, sculpture and installation by Lauren Kussro, are on display through March 29 at the Bradbury Art Museum in Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 972-3765.



