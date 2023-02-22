Laughs point to play’s disastrous success

Judging by the repeated laughter and the standing ovations at the end, last week's production of "The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition" was a hilarious success.

Performed at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, the 90-minute production opened Feb. 15 and ran through the weekend, with evening showings and a Sunday matinee.

The cast and crew consisted of eight members from White Hall. This included the director, Jonathan Hoover, and the stage manager, Susan Harris, while cast members were Dorian Hunter playing Max; Cheryl Kurz playing Annie; and Carleigh Evans, Shalese Treadwell, Alice Weeley and Will Young playing on-stage crew members.

ASC opened its 2023 season with the dark comedy that was written as a play within a play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Co. in 2012.

The play was sponsored by Relyance Bank and held in Bellamy Theater in the main ASC facility, 701 S. Main St.

Other upcoming ASC 2023 productions include "Steel Magnolias" in March, "Charlotte's Web" in April, "The Last Five Years" in June, the "Rock of Ages" in July, "Over the River and through the Woods" in September, and Razzle Dazzle in December.

Details: Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at (870) 536-3375 or https://www.asc701.org.