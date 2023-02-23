49 at Clinton Center take citizenship oath





It wasn't the typical environment for a federal court proceeding, but the one that took place was as old as the republic itself.

Forty-nine people who walked into the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock on Wednesday morning as aspiring U.S. citizens walked out a half-hour later with all of the rights, privileges, protections and responsibilities of the more than 300 million citizens whose ranks they had just joined with the swearing of a 131-word oath.

I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or of which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by law; and I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by law; and I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by law; I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.

Prior to Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.'s call for the court to come to order, applicants were seated along with family members, friends, well-wishers and others as Tameka Ward, a representative from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office, answered questions and gave out tips, such as telling applicants to sign their full names on their citizenship certificates.

"Make sure it's legible," Ward called out, her right hand waving in an exaggerated pantomime of a signature. "Not a scribble, like mine."

Ward also advised everyone to make copies of their certificates and put the originals in a safe place, saying it takes about 18 months and a $600 fee to replace a lost or destroyed certificate.

"Is anyone traveling in the next month?" she asked, a smile of relief washing over her face when no hands were raised. "Thank goodness."

Although representatives from the U.S. Postal Service were on hand to assist with passport applications, she said the typical wait to receive a passport is four to six months. Also present to assist the new citizens were employees from the Pulaski County circuit/county clerk's office to assist with voter registration.

Following the presentation of colors by an honor guard of the Quapaw Area Council Scouts and a solemn acapella rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner in three-part harmony by "Judicial Harmony," -- a quintet made up of federal court employees Melanie Beard, Laura Bichlmeier, Crystal Newton, Joyce Pigee, and Girtrude Simmons -- Judge Marshall welcomed the assembly.

"Welcome to this happy day," Marshall said. "It's an important day though, so we need to pause and do this important work deliberately. ... There are 49 new citizens today that are about to be created -- 49 of you from 22 different countries -- and that is the strength of our great nation, new citizens."

The presidential center's namesake also welcomed the new citizens via a pre-recorded video to their "momentous, final step on your path toward United States citizenship."

"Your journey is the culmination of hard work and dedication," Bill Clinton said. "Although you come from different backgrounds, you now share a common commitment to a nation that provides because of its cultural diversity. The American experiment doesn't work without folks like you, folks who see the opportunity of this country and decide to build your lives here, so I want to thank you for choosing the United States to plant your roots, to raise your families and to build your lives."

Clinton challenged the new citizens to embrace what he described as the responsibility of all citizens "to ensure that the world's oldest experiment in self-government continues to thrive and prosper." He told them they had already contributed much to the country and that he hoped they "will continue to embrace the responsibilities and benefits of citizenship with genuine pride."

Ward then entered several motions before the court including a motion for 48 of those being sworn to legally change their names as part of the process. She declared that each of the 49 presented for citizenship had been examined by her office and had been found to be "a person of good moral character attached to the principles of the Constitution and well-disposed to the good order and happiness of the United States" and that each had met the requirements for naturalization.

"It is the court's happy duty to grant that motion," Marshall said.

After Marshall administered the oath of citizenship, Brenda Sanabria with the Citizenship and Immigration Services office introduced each new citizen by name, directing them to stand as Scouts with the Quapaw Area Council fanned out through the crowd handing each person a small American flag.

Federal Court Clerk Tammy Downs led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

"I'm honored to join you in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as you recite it for the first time as U.S. citizens," Downs said.

Marshall then congratulated the new citizens, encouraging them to keep their flags as reminders of the day.

"When you look at them ... think about the spirit of liberty," he said.

He encouraged them also to consider "the obligations of citizenship and what it means to be an American."

After the ceremony, Marshall circulated through the Great Hall talking to people and posing for photos.

Jose A. Paniagua said he has been in the U.S. for 11 years. Formerly from Michoacán on the west coast of Mexico, Paniagua now lives in Little Rock with his wife and three children. He said the process of becoming a citizen after the initial application took about 10 months.

"It is a life-changing pleasure for me," Paniagua said of becoming a citizen. Asked what attracted him to America, he said, simply, "everything."

"I love the culture," Paniagua said. "I love the people. I wanted to be a part of that. Now that I'm a citizen my heart is full of joy and happiness."

As he got in line to have his photo taken with Judge Marshall, Paniagua suddenly turned.

"Can I say one more thing?" he asked, then continued with a broad smile, "God bless America."

According to the New York City-based Center for Migration Studies, 29,983 eligible-to-naturalize residents were living in Arkansas in 2019. Just over 37% of those, 8,893, came from Mexico; 2,496, or 10.4%, came from El Salvador; and 1,294, or 5.4%, came from India.

Of the total number, 13,335, or 55.6%, had been in the United States for more than 20 years, and 6,191, nearly 26%, entered the U.S. prior to 1990. The center also reported that 19,757, or 73.6%, spoke English well or very well, or only spoke English.

Nationally, according to the center, more than 8 million immigrants were eligible for naturalization in 2019. Almost half of those, 3.9 million, had lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

The center, established in 1964, is a nonprofit think tank that says it is devoted to the study of international migration.









