Arkansas Rep cancels final 'Laughter on the 23rd Floor' shows, cites family emergency

The Arkansas Repertory Theater canceled the final three performances of "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," citing an emergency affecting the family of a key performer, a notice on the Little Rock theater’s website stated Friday.

The notice did not identify which actor had been called away, but stated that out-of-town travel would keep the person from returning for the final three shows.

The comedy, which featured Judge Reinhold in his Rep debut, was scheduled to conclude its run with performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday after Friday night's 8 p.m. show.

“We understand how frustrating this is and are truly sorry,” the notice reads. “Thank you for supporting The Rep.”

Officials from the box office plan to contact people who had already purchased tickets to the canceled performances via email to discuss ticket options, the notice added.