100 years ago

Feb. 26, 1923

MOUNTAIN HOME -- A buried treasure was found under the floor of the old drug store on the east side of the square yesterday. The treasure was not gold dollars or diamonds, but a gallon of real old bottled in bond red whiskey. There was no careful search for the owner. Instead, it was decided by all who were in on the find that the owner was dead, and that finders were keepers.

50 years ago

Feb. 26, 1973

NEW YORK -- While it has been shown by the Apollo landings that the moon is not a living celestial body, it now appears that it is, at least, a breathing one. Analysis of data collected in lunar orbit by the Apollo 16 and 17 spacecraft has shown that certain craters, where for centuries moon-watchers have reported bright flashes, apparently emit puffs of gas. Some of those who believed the reports of moon flashes have suggested that they are eruptions of gas that, through some process yet unknown, are stimulated to glow. ... According to Miss Barbara Middlehurst, who has assembled some 600 reports of lunar "transient events," Grimaldi, Schickard and other dark-floored or dark-rimmed craters tend to be those where sudden glows appear. Furthermore, the 20 events documented by photographs or other instruments almost all took place when the moon was nearest the earth on its monthly orbit. It has been found that moonquakes also tend to occur primarily at that time.

25 years ago

Feb. 26, 1998

The Board of Correction and Community Punishment voted Tuesday to award the construction contract for the proposed Northeast Arkansas Community Punishment Center at Osceola to a Jonesboro company. Olympus Construction Inc. was the apparent low bidder for the $5.39 million contract, department spokesman Linda Joslin said after the meeting. ... Construction on the center will begin immediately, Joslin said. The center, which will be the state's fourth community punishment center, will have a capacity of 240 and is to open in October, she said. The Osceola center will be built on a 30-acre site off U.S. 61 south of town near the industrial park.

10 years ago

Feb. 26, 2013

Ozark Natural Science Center will suspend programs in May after nearly 20 years of offering an overnight science camp for thousands of fifth-graders. ... The center's campus encompasses 500 acres of Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission land in the Bear Hollow Natural Area, about three miles east of Arkansas 23 between Eureka Springs and Huntsville. ... The center began offering a two-week summer camp for schoolchildren in 1992 as part of the Arkansas Enrichment for the Gifted in Summer program of the Arkansas Department of Education, according to the organization's website. By 1994, the nonprofit completed construction on the Ewing Centre, which houses administrative offices and a kitchen and dining hall. That same year, the organization started a residential school-based program for 700 fifth-graders from Bentonville and Rogers.