Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-12 (25%)

MEET 87-311 (28%)

LEE'S LOCK Lantern's Candy in the first

BEST BET Campisi in the ninth

LONG SHOT Wesleyan in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

LANTERN'S CANDY**** had a less than ideal trip when finishing a clear second three weeks ago, and she was claimed by a sharp stable and appears to hold a clear talent advantage. LANDSLID is a stake-placed filly around two turns, and she is dropping in class and switches to the leading rider. ABBY THE BULL DAWG crossed the finish line one position behind the top selection, and she is making her third start after a layoff.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Lantern's CadyArrietaBecker4-5

4 LandslidTorresKeithan9-2

5 Abby the Bull DawgHiraldoMoysey5-1

7 Lady EnvoySaezLukas6-1

1 Eli's GirlBowenPuhl10-1

6 NavagationalbeaconSantanaWilson8-1

3 Dial DishTrianaVon Hemel20-1

2 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

AMERICAN SMOOTH** finished fourth sprinting in a return from a layoff, and he is considerably more effective at route distances. KISS PRINCIPAL is adding blinkers following a late-running third-place finish, and he is racing for new and winning trainer Tom Amoss. LIARS CLUB set an honest pace and held on in a second-place finish last month, and he appears improved in blinkers.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 American SmoothGonzalezBarkley3-1

1 Kiss PrincipalBejaranoAmoss5-2

5 Liars ClubJuarezMcKnight5-1

8 Happy Boy RocketAsmussenAsmussen4-1

4 Seaside BoyZimmermanMartin6-1

7 MystifierArrietaRosin8-1

3 Paid in FullBaileyHartlage10-1

6 Shinnecock HillsBowenBrennan20-1

3 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $35,000

MEGAN'S CLARA** has not raced in nine months, but she is the most talented mare in the field and is working well for a stable having a phenomenal meeting. YOLANDA WHO has raced competitively at a higher class level in two starts at the meeting, and she figures to work out a stalk-and-pounce trip. FUNTIMEGIRL was one paced in a fifth-place finish in a return from a long vacation, and she is dropping in price and keeps the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Megan's ClaraSantanaCasse2-1

6 Yolanda WhoEramiaFincher5-2

4 FuntimegirlTorresPrather5-1

1 Bizzy GalArrietaMiller4-1

2 Proud FootCastilloSchultz6-1

3 Big JavaJuarezLauer8-1

5 BacheloretteHiraldoMoysey15-1

4 Purse $33,000, 1 mile, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $30,000

WATCH THIS MUNNY** was forwardly placed in a third-place route finish just two races back at Fair Grounds, and she is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. PERFECTLY GOLDEN raced close to the early lead in an improved third-place finish at this claiming price, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figures. LOVELY JOYCE has finished well in two sprint races, and the Oklahoma-bred has a pedigree to get her at least this far.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Watch This MunnyCastilloAsmussen8-5

6 Perfectly GoldenJuarezCalhoun2-1

4 Lovely JoyceBowenPrather8-1

3 RockabillieArrietaOrtiz6-1

7 Tribal SpiritAsmussenAsmussen8-1

8 Reaux BinaBaileyDixon10-1

1 Saenger StarGonzalezMoysey20-1

2 Bicarb BettyLeaheyHaran30-1

5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

WESLEYAN** pressed a strong pace before tiring inside the final furlong in a deceptive three-length defeat, and he may prove tough to catch at today's lower claiming price. NEWS BOX has sprinted competitively at this level in both races at the meeting, and he races for the leading trainer for the first time. DRIFTER is moving up a condition following a fast-closing victory, and he was claimed by winning trainer Karl Broberg and picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 WesleyanJordanMartin8-1

8 News BoxZimmermanDiodoro3-1

6 DrifterTorresBroberg5-2

5 EisenstaedtBejaranoMoquett7-2

2 California StreetAsmussenAsmussen6-1

4 AtrasCourtHewitt15-1

3 TillisMedellinMorse15-1

1 Whooping JayBazeBroberg12-1

7 Optimus KatGonzalezBarkley15-1

6 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

JETS A GINNIN** has raced close to the lead in consecutive victories, and the Oaklawn horse for course is going for her 18th career win. TIPSY GAL was a sharp sprint winner in December, and she returns to her best distance after setting the pace and tiring late in a stronger route race. PRINCEDREAMCESS was caught inside the final yards in a strong second-place finish, and she was scratched Friday in favor of this race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Jets a GinninTorresDiodoro2-1

7 Tipsy GalZimmermanBroberg5-2

5 PrincedreamcessArrietaCompton3-1

8 Shezz KoldaziceGonzalezMott6-1

3 So It Would SeemLeaheyHaran8-1

1 Italian JusticeJordanChleborad15-1

2 A Real JewelJuarezCompton12-1

6 La MorenaCastilloVillafranco20-1

7 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

COSMO** may be the best finisher in a field loaded with early speed, and he is back at a preferred distance and dropping in price. DOUBLY BLESSED recorded a stake victory last spring at Aqueduct and is the class of the field, but he is unraced since July. YOU VEE CEE finished fourth in an open allowance race on opening weekend, and the two-time local winner switches to top rider Ricardo Santana Jr.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 CosmoArrietaContreras7-2

3 Doubly BlessedBowenVance5-2

7 You Vee CeeSantanaDeville4-1

8 UpstrikerJuarezRosin5-1

2 Lost in LimboBejaranoLauer6-1

1 Philo BeddoeDe La CruzStuart8-1

9 Blame J DCastilloRichard15-1

5 Peaceful StreetTorresDiodoro15-1

4 Lookin for LokiJordanLoy30-1

8 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

KING PEANUT** defeated a quality maiden field by seven widening lengths in a strong career debut, and he has continued to train well up to his first race against winners. HAMAZING WISDOM sprinted competitively against better at Remington Park, and he returns to his best distance after taking on two-turn rivals. ALLO ENRY following a maiden sprint victory with a narrow defeat running two turns at this level.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 King PeanutArrietaPeitz3-1

7 Hamazing WisdomZimmermanBroberg5-1

9 Allo EnrySantanaDeville4-1

13 LochmoorTorresRiecken5-1

14 Data StormBowenMartin6-1

12 Topf Road RulesCastilloPrather5-1

4 MahomeyGonzalezMorse10-1

2 Westheimer StreetJuarezHartman8-1

11 Afleet SkyMedellinMilligan12-1

10 Goodnight ArchieBaileyHornsby15-1

3 Street CommanderHarrCates15-1

5 ReupSaezCline15-1

8 Mo ChoctawJordanChleborad15-1

1 Morning DriveMichelLauer50-1

9 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

CAMPISI*** was run down late in a vastly improved effort in blinkers, and two sharp subsequent breezes may have him ready to graduate. ALPHA WHISKEY has not raced since September, but he has shown speed to better maidens, and trainer Randy Morse is heating up. UNCAPTURED DREAM has not raced in 11 months, but he finished second in his career debut last winter at Oaklawn and is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 CampisiTrianaVon Hemel7-2

9 Alpha WhiskeyArrietaMorse5-2

6 Uncaptured DreamCastilloGarcia9-2

5 Order of MeritTorresDurham4-1

4 Santino's FantasyBejaranoShorter8-1

10 LeolaAndersonOrtiz10-1

2 FalconiteBaileyMcBride15-1

1 GuardedZimmermanMoquett20-1

3 Singing GroomWalesHornsby20-1

11 Andrew's VisionMedellinMcBride30-1

8 SunsignMichelLauer30-1