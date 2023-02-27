U.S. 67/167 lanes to be closed overnight

Overnight lane closures are scheduled this week for U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closures -- set for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday through Thursday -- are a result of bridge work in preparation for widening 2.5 miles of U.S. 67 to six lanes between Main Street (Exit 9) and Vandenberg Boulevard [Exit 11].

The northbound and southbound lanes of the highway will alternate lane closures so that netting can be hung on overpass structures.

Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work. One lane of traffic will be opened in each direction. Full lane traffic stops will be minimal and for emergency purposes as needed.

The widening of the highway is part of the Department of Transportation's Connecting Arkansas Program.

The project also includes improvements at the James Street interchange (Exit 10A), the Gregory Street Interchange [Exit 10B], the Vandenberg Boulevard interchange [Exit 11], and conversion of the Frontage roads from two-way to one-way.

Construction of the $145.2 million project is estimated to begin in April.