Bentonville library expansion gets boost with $1.5 million grant from Walmart Foundation





BENTONVILLE -- The Walmart Foundation awarded a $1.5 million grant to the library expansion campaign at the Bentonville Library Foundation's annual donor appreciation lunch Sunday.

"The Bentonville Public Library provides countless resources to the community that are well beyond books on the shelves," said Angela Oxford, senior manager NWA Region for Walmart.org. "The library provides spaces for innovation and community gatherings as well as summer nutrition programs -- all things that align with our purpose to help people live better."

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation, according to a library news release.

The library's new community room and expanded veranda will be named to honor the contribution, according to the release.

"We are thankful to the Walmart Foundation," Library Foundation President Howard Kerr said. "Support for the library, as a public institution, is especially important in a growing community where people of all backgrounds are relocating for job advancement, educational pursuits, family opportunities and recreational options."

The foundation grant brings the total amount of funds committed for the expansion to $15.3 million. The contribution will join the city bond money of $4.5 million toward the $16.75 million project, according to the release.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 27, according to the release.



