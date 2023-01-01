Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Suspect in Conway shooting arrested

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:30 a.m.

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting two days earlier in Conway, police said.

Timothy D. Allen of Conway was arrested shortly before noon by U.S. marshals in West Memphis pursuant to a warrant from the Conway Police Department, the department said in a Facebook post.

Allen, 31, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree domestic battery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree interference with emergency communications, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Helen Street, according to the post.

Print Headline: Suspect in Conway shooting arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT