Suspect in Conway shooting arrested

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting two days earlier in Conway, police said.

Timothy D. Allen of Conway was arrested shortly before noon by U.S. marshals in West Memphis pursuant to a warrant from the Conway Police Department, the department said in a Facebook post.

Allen, 31, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree domestic battery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree interference with emergency communications, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Helen Street, according to the post.