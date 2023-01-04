Jacksonville police investigating attack on officer

Jacksonville police are investigating an attack on a police officer, the department said Monday afternoon on Facebook.

Officers were attempting a traffic stop near 300 Marshall Road early Sunday morning when a “young black male” got out of the vehicle and fired a round at them, the Facebook post said.

The identity of the officer and whether the officer was injured was not immediately released.

A call to the Jacksonville Police Department spokesperson was not immediately returned.

The post says one of the two suspects continued to drive “into the apartment complex.” An online apartment listing shows that Willow Bend Apartments are at 300 Marshall Road.

Police said the other suspect, who shot at the officers, is “a black male, light build, with [a] medium dark complexion.”

Neither suspect had been located as of Monday afternoon, according to the post.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to contact the Jacksonville Police Department by calling (501) 985-2802.