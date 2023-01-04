Searcy police investigating 3 Tuesday night shootings; one was fatal for 2 men

The Searcy Police Department is investigating three Tuesday night shootings, and two men were killed, a news release from the department said.

The deadly shooting was preceded by a dispute between two men, ages 24 and 31, at the McDonald’s at 3515 on E. Race Ave., police said.

Both men were reportedly injured by gunfire, then taken to the Unity Health emergency room, and died there later, the release said.

The identities of the men were not immediately released. Searcy police said their bodies will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

Police said they believe the two other shootings were related to each other, but not to the deadly shooting.

Neither resulted in any injuries, a Facebook post from the Police Department said.

Officers responded to the first of the shots fired calls around 8 p.m. at the Dogwood Manor complex, 306 S. Charles St., the release said. Two apartments in the same building and two parked vehicles were reportedly struck by gunfire.

Thirty minutes later, police responded to another shots fired call at The Ridge at Searcy apartments, 2001 Quality Drive, the release said. Officers said they discovered that three apartments in the same building and one parked vehicle were struck.

A small white passenger car was seen leaving both apartment complexes, police said.

The release also said the department received “several” shots fired calls throughout the night, but the others were unfounded. Officers said they and witnesses did not hear gunfire that confirmed those reports.