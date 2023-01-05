• Robert Garcia, an incoming congressman from California, wrote that he plans to be sworn in on the Constitution, but also three mementos, namely, "A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1," checked out from the Library of Congress.

• Eric Dodge, who resigned from his job teaching science at Wy'east Middle School in Vancouver, Wash., won a court judgment that his First Amendment rights were violated when he was "verbally attacked" for wearing a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap and told by the principal to use better judgment.

• Joe Lombardo called for unity as he was inaugurated as governor of Nevada after winning one of the closest gubernatorial contests nationwide, and also pushed for conservative ideals such as school choice and repealing recent criminal justice policy that he called "soft on crime."

• Jeffrey Harrison Walls, police chief of Ketchikan, Alaska, pleaded innocent to charges that he assaulted an intoxicated man while off duty at the Salmon Falls Resort restaurant, including the allegation that he shoved the man headfirst into a wall and put him in a chokehold.

• Dennis Perkins, a former deputy with the Livingston Parish, La., sheriff's office, was sentenced to 100 years in prison after tearfully pleading guilty to several sex crimes involving children.

• Rebecca Hamilton, a state librarian, filed a civil lawsuit against Louisiana's lieutenant governor, alleging that he removed her from her post after she reported him to the FBI for "questionable contracts."

• David Hsu is jailed in lieu of $1 million bond as he faces six felony charges after authorities say he carried guns and other weaponry into the Snohomish County Courthouse in Everett, Wash., triggering a lockdown and an hours-long standoff as he demanded changes to child custody arrangements.

• Megan Hess, who operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose, Colo., was sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling body parts for research without families' knowledge and delivering fake ashes, while her mother got 15 years.

• Koryn Kraemer, 25, is accused of attacking a 78-year-old man on a train platform in a Portland, Ore., suburb and chewing off his ear and part of his face before police could intervene, as authorities investigate whether drug use was involved.