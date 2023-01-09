Police sergeant alleges discrimination

A Little Rock police sergeant contends in a lawsuit that she was transferred out of the department's Training Division by a supervisor who discriminated against her because of her sex and race.

Sgt. Brittney Jackson, who is Black, claims in the suit filed against the city Tuesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court that Maj. Cody Miller, who is white and not named as a defendant, involuntarily transferred her from her role as a recruiter in the Training Division to the Patrol Division and put a white man in her old job.

She says when she complained to the city's Human Resources Department, her previous supervisor, Lt. John White, who is Black, wrote a negative performance review that affected her eligibility for promotion and that false disciplinary complaints were filed against her.

Jackson said in the suit she was hired in June 2015 as a patrol officer and was promoted to sergeant in January 2021 before transferring to the Training Division on May 7 of last year.

She said Miller had only recently been assigned to the Training Division when she was notified on Nov. 22 of her transfer and that Miller had only been observing her as supervisor for 45 days.

When Jackson asked him why, he said that her "communication" made her unfit for the role, she said. She said Miller had previously praised her work and recruiting numbers.

Jackson said she objected in writing to her transfer, and Miller advertised her position a few hours after transferring her. The same day, she said she began filing a complaint against Miller and the department alleging discrimination.

On Dec. 9, the day Jackson went back to patrol, she learned about two disciplinary complaints against her that she says are not factual and were not issued until she complained to Human Resources in late November.

Miller hired Sgt. Matthew Hoyle, who is white, as recruiting sergeant Dec. 17, Jackson said in the suit.

She said Miller has at least four racial discrimination complaints pending against him from officers.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter and Mayor Frank Scott's spokesman Aaron Sadler didn't respond to emails seeking comment last week.

Jackson's attorney, Shawn Childs, said in response to an email that her client looks forward to asserting her right to work and freedom of discrimination at the department.

In the lawsuit, Jackson said the transfer cost her the use of her take-home vehicle and opportunities for overtime pay, which were considered benefits of her role as a recruiting sergeant.

She said she suffered mental anguish and distress and embarrassment at work, prompting her to see a therapist. She also had physical symptoms of stress such as headaches.

The suit seeks Jackson's reinstatement to her job in the Training Division with back pay, benefits, legal fees and other relief.