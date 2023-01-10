Learn fly fishing at Roaring River

Fly fishing is a unique form of fishing that has its own set of equipment, lures and strategies.

People can learn more about this distinctive style of fishing Saturday at the free program: "Fishing Skills: Introduction to Fly Tying and Fly Fishing" being jointly hosted by the Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma Fly Fishers and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The program is from 9 a.m.-noon at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo. Anglers and department staff will discuss fly fishing, fly tying and strategies for catching fish with a fly rod. After that, participants will have opportunities to test their casting skills and try out the new fly they made earlier in the program. Catch and release fly fishing is permitted at the park from the second Friday in November through the second Monday in February on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All fly-fishing equipment will be supplied, but participants are welcome to use their own equipment. The program is free, but registration is required to participate. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188963