• Kristin Winchell, a biology professor at New York University, marveled at "evolution as it's unfolding" as researchers reported that the Puerto Rican crested anole, a lizard that once dwelt only in forests, has morphed to thrive in the city, including sprouting scales for better cling to smooth surfaces.

• Ned Lamont, governor of Connecticut, hailed "a turning point in the injustices caused by the war on drugs" as the state began selling recreational marijuana.

• Marco Buschmann, Germany's justice minister, said, "If people take home food that has been thrown away without causing damage or unlawful entry ... that should no longer be prosecuted," as he and the agriculture minister called for scavenging grocery garbage not to be defined as theft.

• Harriet Thompson of Surrogate's Court in Brooklyn, N.Y., facing a misconduct hearing after being accused of making racially derisive and homophobic remarks about court workers, fellow judges and others, agreed to give up her seat on the bench.

• Adam Waters of Yale University's history department said the work of graduate students "makes Yale work, and we deserve a seat at the table through our union and a contract," after 91% of 2,000 teachers and researchers who voted said yes to unionizing.

• Kevin Stitt took the oath for a second term as Oklahoma governor, touting accomplishments but also saying "government is not the solution to our problems; most of the time, government is the problem."

• J.B. Pritzker proposed to "go all-in for our children" with universal preschool and free college tuition as he was sworn in for a second term as Illinois governor, advocating proposals "as ambitious and bold as our people are, thinking not only about the next four years, but about the next 40."

• Tina Kotek, Oregon's newly sworn-in governor, said her first order of business is tackling homelessness as she unveiled several measures to address the issue, saying, "Imagine an Oregon where no one has to live in a tent on the sidewalk. ... That's an Oregon worth fighting for."

• Laura Kelly called on Kansas officials to follow the lead of the people and "turn down the volume" on "this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness" as she began a second term as governor, adding, "Time and time again, in ways big and small, Kansans choose kindness, cooperation and civility."