Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock police seek ID of subject believed to have information on homicide

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:00 a.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle in 2019.

The North Little Rock Police Department is seeking information that could identify a subject seen on video near Gregory Street at the time of homicide, officials said in a news release. 

Police said the subject may have information regarding the murder of 27-year-old Brock Welch, a man reported missing on December 29 from Sherwood, police said. 

"The subject observed in this video was in the area when it is believed the homicide occurred," the release said. 

Welch was found by police near the 1200 block of Gregory Street on January 2 after officers responded “in reference to suspicious circumstances,” the release said. 

Police have asked that anyone with information about subject or the homicide contact Detective Jeff Coburn by calling (501) 771-7155. Those with information can remain anonymous. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT