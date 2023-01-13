Beating up young boy nets 30 years in prison for Siloam Springs man

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to injuring a 3-year-old boy.

Rolando Obispo Jr., 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to domestic battering.

Obispo was arrested in May 2021 after someone asked Benton County sheriff's office deputies to do a welfare check at a home concerning a child with severe bruising.

A deputy was shown a video of the boy with both of his eyes blackened, his left eye swollen shut and missing hair.

Brianna Setser, Obispo's girlfriend, said she left her son with Obispo. When she returned, she saw her son's face was bruised and swollen.

Setser said Obispo told her he was trying to change the boy's diaper, and he was kicking and crawling away. Setser said Obispo told her he picked up the boy by his hair and threw him to the ground. Obispo told her he then picked up the boy by his ears and threw him onto the bed and slapped him.

The boy was taken May 11 to Arkansas Children's Northwest where it was discovered he had a parietal skull fracture on his left side, according to an affidavit.