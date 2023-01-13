Northwest Arkansas, River Valley hospitals still seeing flu hospitalizations, unsure if peak has passed

Health care providers are again recommending vaccinations and handwashing as the spread of influenza and covid-19 continues in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Flu infections and hospitalizations in the region have trended downward in recent weeks while remaining relatively high, according to representatives from local hospitals.

Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations have been up, several said, though two hospitals said their latest covid numbers were lower than they were the previous week.

Brooke Morgan with Washington Regional Medical Center said the number of flu hospitalizations at the Fayetteville facility has dropped and the number of covid hospitalizations has been rising slowly. It is unclear whether cases have peaked, according to Morgan.

"Washington Regional and other hospitals across the state are currently seeing a high number of patients, with many needing intensive care," she said. "In the coming weeks, we may see an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses following holiday gatherings."

Dr. Sonal Bhakta, chief medical officer of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, said the Rogers hospital has seen similar trends.

Positive flu tests at Mercy Northwest have declined over the last several weeks, according to Bhakta. Mercy recorded 45 positives of influenza A for the week ending Sunday -- fewer than half of the prior week's total and "a significant decrease" since a total of 378 positives of influenza A was reported Nov. 26, she said.

Covid-19 infections have risen in the past few weeks, though Mercy saw 86 positive tests this week, fewer than the 133 positives from the prior week, according to Bhakta.

Following the holidays and the return of students to schools, handwashing and vaccinations are important in preventing the spread of the viruses, she said.

Flu numbers remain high at Mercy Fort Smith, according to Mardi Taylor, senior communications coordinator. The hospital had 14 covid-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, including one in intensive care, down from 22 covid-19 patients late last week, Taylor said.

Alicia Agent of Baptist Health Fort Smith said Jan. 6 the hospital's numbers remain consistent: 12 patients with influenza A, three of whom are in critical care, and 17 patients with covid-19, including two in critical care.

A report released Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health indicated high numbers of flu infections during the week ending Jan. 7.

Flu cases reported to the state Health Department by health care providers totaled 1,100 during the week, compared to increases of 1,000 a week before and 2,300 a month before.

Flu antigen tests this season have indicated 92% were influenza A and 8% were influenza B, the agency reported.

Flu-like illness also represented a smaller portion of emergency room visits than the week before -- 3% compared to 5%, according to the report.

Since Oct. 2, over 19,900 flu cases and 116 related deaths have been reported in Arkansas.

About 76% of Arkansans who have died from flu-related illness this flu season were not vaccinated, according to the department.

The state Health Department reported 5,919 active cases of covid-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, including 413, 417 and 250 in Washington, Benton and Sebastian counties, respectively. More than 6,000 new cases have been reported by the department over the last two weeks, according to its online covid-19 dashboard.

According to the department, 353 people were hospitalized with covid-19 statewide, including 49 in intensive care units and 20 on ventilators.

The Health Department has reported more than 12,700 covid-19 deaths since the pandemic began. About 71% of hospitalizations and deaths related to covid-19 since February 2021 were among people who were not fully vaccinated, according to the department.