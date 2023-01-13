Siloam Springs Water Department worker receives state award

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Dale Bennett has spent 40 years working for Siloam Springs, and his experience has helped him win a state award.

Bennett, a water treatment operator, won a Northwest Arkansas Water Equality Assistance award at a district meeting of the Arkansas Water Works Association in early December. The award is given to Industrial Assistance Water Operators in communities with more than 5,000 people, Bennett said.

"I was surprised and honored to win this award," he said.

Officially, Bennett started with Siloam Springs on April 14, 1982, as a water treatment plant operator, he said.

On April 19, Bennett was honored for his length of service with a plaque from Mayor Judy Nation.

When he was hired, Bennett had the goal of beating his uncle's work record of 35 years. Bennett achieved that goal in 2017, he said.

After five years with the Water Department, Bennett was transferred to the Wastewater Department. As a part of this department, Bennett ran the belt press and made sure the plant ran smoothly.

While working in the Wastewater Department, Bennett also performed smoke tests in sewer lines to detect leaks as well as doing some distribution work for the city, he said.

In 2005, Bennett returned to the Water Department as a water treatment operator, he said. Day-to-day tasks involve keeping up with the towers to make sure the chemicals are running correctly as well as performing maintenance for the plant, he said.