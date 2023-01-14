Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

FRIDAY'S RESULTS: 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET: 32-121 (26.5 %).

LEE'S LOCK Ginobili in the ninth

BEST BET Undecoded in the second

LONG SHOT Fabulous Fanny in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

EL GEMAR** has not raced since June, but he has put four strong 5-furlong works in succession, and he is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time. GUIDED ARROW raced competitively in similar races in Kentucky, and he returns to dirt after contesting a strong route pace and fading at Turfway Park. ASSET BASIS is an unraced colt showing some ability in his breezes, and he represents a winning stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 El Gemar;Hiraldo;Peitz;7-2

4 Guided Arrow;Castillo;Garcia;3-1

3 Asset Basis;Bejarano;Brisset;4-1

8 Still On the Books;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-2

7 Fast Lane;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

2 Lucky Dude;Jordan;Anderson;8-1

1 Kentucky Bourbon;Cabrera;Pish;10-1

5 Bourbon On Fire;Bowen;Puhl;12-1

2 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

UNDECODED*** has won three of her last five two-turn races, and she recorded a sharp 5-furlong work Dec. 31, and her trainer is off to a strong start at the meeting. IPSUM GRATUS broke her maiden by nearly 8 lengths last season at Oaklawn, and she is moving up a claiming condition following a clear late-running win at Churchill. SILENT SCARLET was caught inside the final furlong running 9 furlongs at Woodbine, and she is a front-running threat if able to hold form on a dirt surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Undecoded;Saez;Combs;3-1

6 Ipsum Gratus;Arrieta;Van Berg;5-2

3 Silent Scarlet;Camacho;McKnight;4-1

2 First Empress;Torres;Broberg;7-2

7 Elegance N Tonic;Rodriguez;Rosin;12-1

5 Close to Me;Bowen;Puhl;15-1

8 Mumblebee;Cabrera;McKnight;12-1

1 Visual Magic;Jordan;Green;12-1

4 Duchess Bubbles;Medellin;Milligan;20-1

3 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

CARBONITE** is a consistently competitive sprinter, who is returning to a preferred distance, and he is adding blinkers and dropping in class. PAPA ROCKET was overmatched and did not race on Lasix at Keeneland, but his previous race was a determined maiden win at Churchill. His local works are encouraging. MIDNIGHT MAJESTY made every pole a winning one in a nice maiden win at Del Mar, and his good sprint form is clouded by turf races and routes.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Carbonite;Cabrera;Garcia;5-2

4 Papa Rocket;Asmussen;Lukas;4-1

1 Midnight Majesty;Torres;Miller;7-2

8 Hanks;De La Cruz;Martin;9-2

5 Happy Boy Rocket;Mojica;Broberg;6-1

3 Sisaway Now;Gonzalez;Robertson;12-1

9 Treaty;Arrieta;Hobby;15-1

7 Rum 'n Tonic;Saez;Moysey;12-1

2 Touch Code;Talamo;Vance;15-1

4 Purse $104,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

VERIFYING*** won a fast maiden race kicking off his career at Saratoga, and returned to finish second behind a talented colt in the GI Champagne. He is making his 3-year-old debut on Lasix for the first time and ships from Fair Grounds. TWO EAGLES RIVER is a pair of photo-finish losses from being unbeaten in a three-race career, and the stake-placed sprinter is a son of 2017 Preakness winner Cloud Computing. JUDO finished second behind recent stake winner Frosted Departure at Churchill, and he is bred top and bottom to improve at two-turn distances.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Verifying;Garcia;Cox;6-5

2 Two Eagles River;Juarez;Hartman;8-5

7 Judo;Talamo;Cox;8-1

3 Winters Lion;Arrieta;Sharp;12-1

4 Gunflash;Torres;Broberg;12-1

1 Gun Pilot;Santana;Asmussen;15-1

8 Recker Point;Bejarano;Lukas;20-1

6 Coffee Caliente;Saez;Rosin;30-1

5 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

FABULOUS FANNY** is a lightly raced 4-year-old filly, who owns three in-the-money finishes, and she is working very well for new and winning trainer Steve Hobby. VOW has finished second in both of her races, while earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. TALES OF HOME finished fast in a second-place debut sprinting, and she shortens up after a useful second-place front-running route effort at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Fabulous Fanny;Garcia;Hobby;8-1

4 Vow;Castillo;Asmussen;9-5

7 Tales of Home;Cabrera;Stewart;3-1

6 Stellar Lily;Bejarano;Moquett;7-2

9 Candy Caramel;Santana;Miller;8-1

2 Church Service;Harr;Cline;12-1

3 Tyrona;Bowen;Puhl;15-1

8 Chartreuse;Torres;Witt;15-1

1 Shezapistol;Baze;Hobby;20-1

6 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

ASH FLAT*** has won five consecutive races at 6 furlongs or less, and he is well spotted after winning an entry-level allowance. GOZILLA quickly went through his claiming conditions this fall at Woodbine, and the sharp gelding recorded a rapid local work Dec. 22. IMPRESSED is taking a slight drop in class following a third-place finish at Hawthorne, and he picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Ash Flat;Cabrera;Hartman;8-5

6 Gozilla;Bejarano;McKnight;6-1

1 Impressed;Torres;Broberg;4-1

7 Slam Dunk Sermon;Castillo;Asmussen;5-1

4 Full Impact;Jordan;Hewitt;6-1

5 Shadow Matter;Arrieta;Sharp;10-1

9 Lookin for Loki;Talamo;Loy;15-1

8 Lake Radio;Santana;Smith;20-1

3 That Khenny;Garcia;Garcia;20-1

7 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $30,000

BRADLEY PINK** has a string of encouraging breezes up to her debut, and she represents a strong first-out stable. She landed in a soft restricted maiden race. SASSY LASS broke poorly in a sixth-place debut two weeks back. She is dropping in class and has a license to show marked improvement with a better start. FINISHWHATUSTARTED flashed speed before retreating in a deceptive debut on sloppy footing. She recorded a swift subsequent work and likely improves over a fast track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Bradley Pink;Talamo;Cox;2-1

9 Sassy Lass;Bailey;McBride;9-2

5 Finishwhatustarted;Torres;Deville;8-1

2 Quarantined;Medellin;Milligan;10-1

12 Betty Jo;Bejarano;Moquett;4-1

8 Street Painter;Harr;Cates;10-1

10 Grandma Belle;De La Cruz;Martin;15-1

1 Relentless Rocket;Bowen;Prather;15-1

4 Sophie's Star;Jordan;Chleborad;20-1

6 Miss Double;Cabrera;Garcia;30-1

3 Elmo's Secret;Baze;Pish;30-1

14 Miss Pony Up;Pusac;Martin;30-1

13 Altar Girl;Michel;Fires;30-1

11 Miss Arkansas;Triana;Dixon;30-1

8 Purse $106,00, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

LOVEMESOMEME*** was caught late in a pair of 7-furlong races at Churchill, and the stake-placed sprinter gets a friendlier distance after a couple of strong local breezes. PORTILLA ships from New Orleans on the heels of a fast-closing second-place finish in the Pan Zareta. TIZPLENTY is moving up a condition following a 3-length front-running victory at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Lovemesomeme;Talamo;Cox;2-1

2 Portilla;Santana;Stall;5-2

3 Tizplenty;Castillo;Asmussen;4-1

7 Rock Star Parking;De La Cruz;Contreras;6-1

4 Hazy Command;Bejarano;Amoss;8-1

8 Headland;Baze;Hobby;8-1

6 Dealing Justice;Arrieta;Mott;15-1

5 Lisette;Cabrera;Lukas;20-1

9 The Fifth Season. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up

GINOBILI**** is a Grade II winner, who finished second behind the freakishly fast Life Is Good in the 2021 BC Dirt Mile. He had a useful sprint tune-up and some powerful breezes leading up to this race. RATED R SUPERSTAR ships from Remington on the heels of a stake victory, and the classy veteran won this stake last winter at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Ginobili;Santana;Miller;7-5

6 Rated R Superstar;Castillo;Villafranco;4-1

2 Runnin' Ray;Garcia;Sharp;8-1

1 Soy Tapatio;Torres;Diodoro;9-2

9 King Fury;Cabrera;McPeek;10-1

3 Heart Rhythm;Bejarano;Ortiz;12-1

4 Hello Hot Rod;Juarez;Davis;12-1

5 Dreamer's Disease;Fusilier;Courville;20-1

10 Silver Prospector;Arrieta;Asmussen;20-1

7 Seize the Night;Michel;Lukas;20-1

10 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight.

ROCKET AND ROLL*** was caught by a heavily favored winner, after setting a strong early pace, in a deceptively good runner-up finish. SHOPPER'S REVENGE finished with energy in a second-place sprint debut at Churchill, and notice the third-place finisher came back to win impressively. ESCAPOLOGIST is a steadily improving and experienced two-turn runner, who is treated with Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Rocket and Roll;Talamo;Cox;8-5

3 Shopper's Revenge;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

10 Escapologist;Juarez;McPeek;4-1

2 Pappy Wolfe;Baze;Von Hemel;12-1

8 Citizen;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1

1 Itwasthisbig;Arrieta;Sharp;15-1

11 Empire's Best;Garcia;Cox;20-1

9 Bougie Joe;Castillo;Hobby;20-1

4 Talladega;Cabrera;Brisset;20-1

5 Violent River;Mojica;Litfin;30-1

7 Tahoe Run;Gonzalez;Robertson;20-1