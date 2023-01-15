LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Staff seek another delay of short-term rentals measure | Sloth bear headed to California

Deferral asked on short-rental rules

Little Rock city staff are seeking to defer consideration of a proposed ordinance establishing new rules for short-term rental properties listed on platforms such as Airbnb that was scheduled to be reviewed at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday evening.

City board members will be asked to modify the meeting agenda to delay consideration until Feb. 21.

The proposed ordinance has been deferred several times already, most recently because of a city board vote in mid-November.

LR-born sloth bear going to California

A sloth bear born at the Little Rock Zoo in 2019 will be moving to California as part of a species survival plan, the Little Rock Zoo announced on Wednesday.

Zaara, the youngest of the zoo's four sloth bears, is expected to travel to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo sometime after the end of this month.

At four years old, the bear "is now old enough to have cubs of her own," a zoo newsletter said. "To do that, Zaara needs to be moved to another zoo."

LR officials to join in King unity event

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and other city officials will participate in a "unity service" today to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The service will take place at Second Baptist Church, 222 E. Eighth St. in Little Rock, at 5 p.m.

The featured speaker will be the Rev. Jason Turner, senior pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, according to the website of Second Baptist Church.