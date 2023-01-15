Sections
Outdoors calendar

by Todd Pearce | Today at 2:23 a.m.

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

JANUARY

21 Craighead County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Embassy Suites, Jonesboro. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

26 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. The Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com

28 Manila chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Big Lake Country Club. Jason Walton (870) 931-5548 or jwaltons@yahoo.com

28 Lee County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Marianna Civic Center. Drew Flowers (870) 261-5495 or kdflowers87@yahoo.com

FEBRUARY

11 Wynne chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Delta Gin. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

18 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Holthouse Farms. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

18 Arkansas Bass Team Trail team tournament. Lake Greeson. Swaha ramp. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

24-25 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites. Tye Anderson (501) 593-8359 or tanderson@ducks.org

MARCH

4 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Sheridan Country Club. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

4 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Rodeo of the Ozarks Parsons Bldg. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

4-5 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. Lake Ouachita. Mountain Harbor. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

APRIL

1-2 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. Lake DeGray. Spillway ramp. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

