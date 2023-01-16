Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UAM gallery to host reception, art exhibit

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:40 a.m.
This oil on canvas artwork is by Alexia Lams, a student at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas at Monticello)

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a closing reception for student artists from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 23 at UAM's Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center.

The exhibition will feature the paintings, drawings and photographs that Arkansas State University-Beebe and UAM students made during a visit to Louisiana Purchase State Park in October. The public is invited to attend and meet the participating students, according to a news release.

Artists from ASU-Beebe include Aidan Cockrell, Lisa Florysnak, Jordyn Keown and Emma Wilborn. Artists from UAM include Laurel Brown, Alexia Lams, Montzerrat Leija, Kai Morphis, Tom Richard and Alexis Rodriguez.

Also on view in the upstairs gallery are nature drawings of nature by students who were enrolled in UAM's Drawing I course during the fall semester. Students include Levi Duke, Ashlynn Ebarb, Montzerrat Leija, Keaton McIntosh, Devier Pettit, Jacey Wallace and JaVunta Woodall.

Print Headline: UAM gallery to host reception, art exhibit

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT