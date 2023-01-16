UAM gallery to host reception, art exhibit

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a closing reception for student artists from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 23 at UAM's Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center.

The exhibition will feature the paintings, drawings and photographs that Arkansas State University-Beebe and UAM students made during a visit to Louisiana Purchase State Park in October. The public is invited to attend and meet the participating students, according to a news release.

Artists from ASU-Beebe include Aidan Cockrell, Lisa Florysnak, Jordyn Keown and Emma Wilborn. Artists from UAM include Laurel Brown, Alexia Lams, Montzerrat Leija, Kai Morphis, Tom Richard and Alexis Rodriguez.

Also on view in the upstairs gallery are nature drawings of nature by students who were enrolled in UAM's Drawing I course during the fall semester. Students include Levi Duke, Ashlynn Ebarb, Montzerrat Leija, Keaton McIntosh, Devier Pettit, Jacey Wallace and JaVunta Woodall.