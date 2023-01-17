Barnett to testify in his Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON — Richard “Bigo” Barnett will testify in his Capitol riot trial, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Joseph D. McBride said Barnett’s testimony is expected to take half a day and will take place Wednesday or Thursday.

Barnett is one of four witnesses the defense plans to call to the stand. The other three include two character witnesses — Barnett’s significant other and his cousin — and an expert witness.

The government has called 12 witnesses to the stand. Testimony ended Tuesday with FBI Special Agent Kimberly Allen, from the Little Rock office, who will resume testifying Wednesday morning.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper told the jury at the end of the day Tuesday Allen is the government’s last witness in the case.

Barnett, 62, faces eight charges in connection with the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He received worldwide attention after he posed for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

He faces enhanced charges alleging he entered the Capitol with a dangerous or deadly weapon — a Hike ’n Strike Hiking Staff that he bought at a Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot. The stun gun/walking stick can deliver a 950,000-volt shock.

Jury selection began Jan. 9. Witnesses began testifying the next day. Eleven witnesses had testified by mid-day Tuesday. The trial didn’t resume on Monday because of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Barnett faces the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property