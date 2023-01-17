MLK prayer breakfast unites Arkansas figures





Arkansas state and congressional leaders and dignitaries came together at the first official event at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday morning for the 2023 MLK Unity Interfaith Prayer Breakfast.

The event was hosted by DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. He thanked Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas First Gentleman Bryan Sanders for opening their home for the historic event. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge and 2nd District Congressman French Hill were some of the many dignitaries partaking in the celebration as the Arkansas MLK Jr. Commission was also celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Special celebrity guests included actor Louis Gossett Jr. and actress Judy Pryor Trice. Pine Bluff City Council member Lanette Frazier was also in attendance and was among the 200 invitation-only guests in the ballroom of the Governor's Mansion.





Making a virtual appearance from Atlanta was the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice A. King, who commended Scarbrough for his diligent efforts with the Arkansas MLK Jr. Commission, deeming his organization the most active commission in the nation. King, who is the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, said the words and teachings of her father are just as powerful, vital and urgent today as they were during the civil rights movement.

"With the current state of affairs, violence, political polarization, growing social tensions and persistent injustices and inequalities, his nonviolence philosophy and methodology are especially needed now more than ever before," said King. "We need to encourage our young people to envision the beloved community where love prevails."

King expressed gratitude to the commission for its statewide outreach designed to be educational and for its community programming to help curb violence and serve the basic needs of individuals.

"Thank you for your continued efforts to promote the life, the work and the legacy of my father, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and my mother, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, across the great state of Arkansas and especially among the next generation," said King to Scarbrough in her virtual appearance.

Sanders received a standing ovation as she made her way to the stage to welcome the crowd and give her remarks.

"I could not be more excited or more honored to officially open up the Governor's Mansion for the first time since taking office," said the governor as she thanked Scarbrough for his work.

Stating she had big shoes to fill, noting that her father, Mike Huckabee, had served as governor for 11 years, Sanders said in today's challenging times she believes there is no greater calling than to look on how individuals can serve others and to lift one another up instead of tearing one another down.

"Dr. King once said that darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that," Sanders said. "Dr. King was a true American hero who helped lead the fight against the evil of racism and answered God's call to treat every person with dignity and respect."

Reflecting on a significant memory of her life, Sanders, who lived in Pine Bluff and who later moved to Little Rock, said as a student at Central High School in Little Rock she remembers standing on the steps on the 40th Anniversary of the Little Rock Nine.

"What an amazing moment for Arkansas to now have those students who were once barred from the school house memorialized in bronze at our state house," she said. "I will never forget that moment and the impact that it had. I am thankful for Dr. King's legacy that he left for each of us and a call for action that he left for each of us not to just let this be a moment where we reflect on the past but a call to action where we step forward in service."

Scarbrough said he has had the opportunity to engage and speak with Sanders and hear her vision for Arkansas.

"As we spoke I saw an ambitious leader, one who wants to make Arkansas a better place for all children," he said. "I saw a mother, a wife, and I was reminded of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who said we cannot walk alone. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was surrounded by people who believed that change and greater was possible. We're going to rally around Governor Sanders; we're going to support her vision."

Scarbrough said he is looking to collaborate with the governor in order to curb violence throughout the state.

"One of my biggest things right now is nonviolence in the capital city and surrounding cities like Pine Bluff," he said. "We want to get in and do all we can. I'm very enthusiastic and excited to sit down with community leaders about this initiative."

Sanders said she hopes that the first official event of her tenure can be a marker and set the tone for what is done over the course of the next eight years.

The prayer breakfast featured prayers for the governor, peace and unity. Presentation awards of appreciation were given to several outstanding leaders in their respective communities. Scarbrough presented Sanders and her husband with the 30th Anniversary 2023 Award of Appreciation in recognition of their support of the Arkansas MLK Jr. Commission.

Youth Community Service Awards went to twins Sebrayla and J'Lesia Farris of Little Rock. The 2023 Outstanding Service Award went to Bishop Chester Thompson of Camden, and special presentations were awarded to Kevin Kelly and Donna Terrell of Fox 16.

Miss Arkansas 2022, Ebony Mitchell, was the keynote speaker. She gave thanks to those who came before her who paved the way and molded her to be who she is today.

"As I go through my time as Miss Arkansas and I meet young people all over the state of Arkansas, even those throughout our entire United States, I know that now that they have seen me do this that they can do it, too," she said. "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s mission was to make a lasting impact in the community--be a voice, a leader and be a light in darkness, and that's what I have been doing as Miss Arkansas and that's what I will continue to do."

As the event came to an end, a candlelight vigil and unity litany were held as leaders, one by one, read the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Frazier said she was touched by the event and said she is inspired as she begins her new term as Pine Bluff's Ward 3 council member.

"As alderwoman the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King spill into my council roles because it allows me to always focus on equality for everyone and helping everyone," she said. "I'm the Ward 3 alderman, yes, but when I sit there and sign paperwork I'm signing for everybody. I want to make sure whatever I do is beneficial for everybody that's in my city."

The inclusiveness of what the breakfast portrayed made a statement as state and congressional leaders acknowledged the milestones being made by the Arkansas MLK Jr. Commission. The many in attendance also expressed appreciation for the warmth, promise and hope to come that will promote unity and service.

"We've been around since 1993 and to be able to continue this legacy and be the most active King Commission where others across the United States come to ask us for advice -- it just means so much to be able to exemplify leadership," said Scarbrough. "It makes me a proud director as we have crossed another milestone in the history of our agency, completing 30 years of service and establishment."

