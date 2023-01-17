NWA outdoor briefs: Opportunities abound to walk, bike Northwest Arkansas





Walkers to explore Bentonville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Jan. 25 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's convenience store, 100 S.E. J St. There is a short drive to the start point at the Bentonville Public Library where participants may chose a 5- or 10-kilometer walk.

This walk is on city streets and trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Compton Gardens. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Sign up for summer camps

Registration is open for Peel Compton Foundation spring and summer camps for youths at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, Quiver Archery Range and Osage Park in Bentonville.

Camps are available for youths ages 8 through 16 and range from $175 to $250 for the week. Visit peelcompton.org for details and registration.

Riders go for endurance gusto

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race May 6 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for 6- or 12-hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve. The 1 -hour race starts at 8 a.m. and the 6-hour race begins at noon. A new corporate challenge has been added with business teammates competing against other local companies.

Spectators can watch the race from the start and finish area. Vendors will be on site during the races. Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.

Outdoor educators get together

The Wilderness Education Association is hosting its 34th International Conference on Outdoor Leadership in Bentonville on Feb. 8-11.

The event is open to all outdoor enthusiasts and outdoors professionals in addition to association members and people interested in certification by the association. Visit Bentonville and Runway are co-hosting the event on a local level.

Conference organizers are committed to equip outdoor leaders to not only be aware of pressing outdoor education issues, but to have pathways for action.

The theme for the conference is "Cultivating Innovation." It will feature 28 workshops and several speakers, a bike ride and trail run.

Visit https://weainfo.org/ICOL-2023 to learn more about the conference.

Scholarship aids women in fisheries

Applications are being accepted until April 15 for the 2023 Noreen Clough Memorial Scholarship for Females in Fisheries. The two scholarships will honor female graduate students who have demonstrated a commitment to pursuing a career in fishery management and conservation. The women selected will reflect passion and dedication to the fisheries profession and the sport of fishing.

This is the seventh year that the American Fisheries Society Black Bass Conservation Committee and Bassmaster have awarded the scholarships.

Information on the scholarship requirements and judging criteria can be found at Bassmaster.com/conservation-news or by contacting Bassmaster National Conservation Director Gene Gilliland at ggilliland@bassmaster.com for details.

Corps offers cool camping

Winter camping is offered at Beaver Lake through March. Campsites are available at Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks. Camping on the White River below Beaver Dam is available at Dam Site River park.

Visit www.recreation.gov to reserve a site or call (877) 444-6777. For questions call the Beaver Lake project office of the Army Corps of Engineers at (479) 636-1210.



