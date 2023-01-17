Youths join MLK parade, celebration

For the first time ever in its 39-year existence, the annual Original KingFest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade had the largest group of young people to participate.

"This is history-making," said the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration (ICVR), the event sponsor. "This is a legacy that we want to keep going. We always want to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy."

Six students representing three local schools debuted as grand parade marshals, Turner said.

The students included Kaden French and Calah Sloan, both of Jack Robey Junior High School; Tamerah' Simmons and Jordan Fields, both of Pine Bluff High School; and D'Marion Wallace and A'Miah Gurndy, both of Dollarway High School.

Despite cloudy, gloomy skies and a forecast of rain, the parade was filled with bright, colorful sights and sounds as participants marched down Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff. The rain was held back while cheerleaders from Southwood Elementary School, 34th Avenue Elementary School's marching band, ICVR King Team members, elected officials, pastors, members of churches, agencies, fraternities and sororities waved and greeted local residents watching nearby. Other highlights included the Corvette Brothers of Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services and Pine Bluff Transit's bright red trolley-styled bus.

Several children from James Matthews Elementary School who marched in the parade held posters that said "I have a dream! MLK Jr." and "Education Matters at James."

Several parade-goers shared the reasons they attended this year's event.

Raymond Mallett of Tarry, Ark., said he came to the parade to support his grandson, a member of the drumline at 34th Avenue Elementary School in Pine Bluff.

"Dr. King was a great man. He did great things. We should continue on with what he started," Mallett said.

Mary Sloan of Pine Bluff said she attended the parade to participate in the celebration honoring King.

"I wish (the parade) would grow each year. We as a Black community need to be more involved in the homes, communities, schools and everything -- in every aspect," Sloan said.

Mary Childs of Pine Bluff said she attended last year's parade and wanted to "be here for the people" participating this year.

"It's important to support, celebrate and get involved to see what we can do to make it better. Perhaps next year we can make it a bigger parade and encourage others to come and participate," Childs said.

Trophies and ribbons, which were provided by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., were presented to winners in the parade's Banner and Battle of the Bands categories.

The winners in the Banner category were Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. – First place; Trinity Village Retirement Community – Second place; and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. – Third place.

The winner in the Battle of the Bands category was 34th Avenue Elementary School.