Central coninues to control Conway

6A-CENTRAL GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 61, CONWAY 59

This might be a turning point for the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers.

For the second time in 10 months, it upset the No. 1 team in the state with a 61-59 victory over the Conway Lady Wampus Cats at Tiger Arena in Little Rock on Tuesday night.

"We've been telling them, they've just got to lock in," said Central assistant coach Markita Myers, who led Central in place of Coach Marlon Williams, who was suspended for a game after being ejected in Central's loss to Cabot last week. "They just have to lay it all on the line."

Central's last upset over Conway came in the Class 6A state playoffs last March.

"Central is a good team," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "They're well-coached. They're a good program, and when they beat teams like us, it gives them a lot of confidence. The only good thing for us, this isn't the end of the year like it was last year. This gives us a chance to do a little heart check and look in the mirror. We have to get better."

Conway trailed at halftime 28-17 and 42-35 at the end of the fourth quarter. A rebound layup by senior forward Chloe Clardy had Conway within 50-45 with 2:25 left to play. Central (11-9, 2-2 6A-Central) responded with a three-point shot by junior guard Alivia Montgomery on its following possession.

A layup by senior guard Amahri Martin had Conway (18-4, 4-1) within 56-53 with 39 seconds left, but Montgomery hit two free throws at 38.1.

"Alivia is a great guard," Myers said. "She can knock down free throws."

Montgomery scored 11 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter.

A three-pointer by Kaidyn Beckwith was again answered by two free throws from Montgomery, and Central led 60-56 with 21.5 seconds left.

Clardy scored a three-pointer, but junior Jordon Marshall hit a free throw to give Central a 61-59 lead with 8.3 seconds left.

Marshall led Central with 17 points.

After the ball was knocked out by Central in the Conway frontcourt with 3.1 seconds left, senior Kamille Brown inbounded to Clardy. Under heavy pressure, Clardy's 15-foot shot from the wing bounced off the backboard at the buzzer.

"We didn't play well," Hutchcraft said. "We missed 11 free throws. We came out flat, couldn't make too many shots. Hat's off to Central. They've kind of got our number right now. They know how to beat us, so we've got to figure it out."

Clardy led Conway with 24 points.

Central shot 45.2% from the field and Conway 40.1%. Central hit 18 of 25 free throws, 9 of 12 in the fourth quarter.

"I knew they were going to make a run," Myers said. "I just told them to stay poised and learn how to finish under pressure. The last four or five games, we've been right there. We just don't know how to close out. I'm real proud of them. I hope this game is a great start for them as we continue to move on in the conference."

BOYS

Little Rock Central 60, Conway 51

Senior Guard Gavin Snyder scored 25 points to lead Central to victory over Conway.

Junior guard Daniel Culberson scored 14 for Central (19-3, 4-0 6A-Central). Conway (13-7, 2-2) was led by senior guard Colen Thompson with 22 points and sophomore Kanard Turner with 13.