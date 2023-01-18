FBI agent demonstrates stun gun in Barnett’s Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON — In federal court on Wednesday, an FBI agent from Arkansas demonstrated a stun gun that has been a central focus in the Capitol riot trial of Richard “Bigo” Barnettcq BB of Gravette.

Special Agent Kimberly Allen loaded the Hike ‘n Strike Walking Staff with batteries, removed the cap near the handle and activated the device for five seconds to show the jury how it worked.

It made a loud clicking noise and bright light flashed from the spike electrodes on the end near the handle.

“Get her to cap that thing,” U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said after the demonstration.

Barnett, 62, faces eight charges in connection with the riot. He faces enhanced charges alleging that he entered the Capitol with a dangerous weapon — the stun gun, which he purchased at a Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot.

Investigators haven’t recovered the Hike ‘n Strike they believe Barnett took into the Capitol. Allen said she purchased an identical model, which she demonstrated in court on Wednesday.

Allen is the FBI’s special agent in charge of Barnett’s case. She began testifying Tuesday and resumed this morning.

Joseph D. McBride, one of Barnett’s attorneys, said his client will testify but that will likely take place on Thursday.

The trial began Jan. 9 and testimony is expected to conclude this week.

Barnett got worldwide attention after he posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suit.

He faces the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property