Sanders reappoints Landers to Arkansas Racing Commission

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced the reappointment of Arkansas Racing Commissioner Steve Landers of Little Rock and the appointment of Mike Akin of Monticello to the Arkansas State Police Commission.

In May of 2016, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his appointment of Landers, a retired car dealer, to the racing commission to replace Cecil Alexander.

Sanders' reappointed Landers to the commission to a term expiring Jan. 14, 2028. In the Nov. 8 general election, Landers and two other challengers lost their bids to oust Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott.

The Arkansas Racing Commission also includes Alex Lieblong of Conway, Mark Lamberth of Batesville, Steve Anthony of Fordyce, Denny East of Marion, Michael Post of Altus and Bo Hunter of Fort Smith, according to its website.

The racing commission regulates thoroughbred racing, with greyhound racing ending in West Memphis at the end of 2022.

Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution -- approved by voters in November 2018 -- authorized the Arkansas Racing Commission to license four full-fledged casinos, which the commission has done. Three casinos operate in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and West Memphis, while the licensed casino in Russellville hasn't been constructed yet.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled Friday the commission violated Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution when it awarded the Pope County casino gaming license to a company that didn't exist during the application process.

Fox ruled commissioners erred in the licensing process by awarding that permit to two entities, Legends Resort & Casino LLC and company owner Cherokee Nation Businesses LLC, when the constitution explicitly states only a single entity can own a casino license. Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership challenged the commission's November 2021 decision to license the Legends/Cherokee Consortium.

Fox's ruling will be appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Sanders appointed Akin to replace Murray Benton on the Arkansas State Police Commission to a term expiring Jan. 14, 2030.

In addition, Sanders announced the appointment of Dr. Lynda Johnson of Little Rock to the Black History Commission of Arkansas, to a term expiring Jan. 14, 2029, and Arnetta Bradford of Hope to the commission to a term expiring Jan. 14, 2030. Johnson replaces Frank Stewart and Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch.

The Republican governor also announced the appointment of eight members to the Arkansas Governor's Mansion Commission and two members to Arkansas Governor's Mansion Advisory Council.

Sanders appointed the following members of Arkansas Governor's Mansion Commission who serve at the pleasure of the governor:

• Charlene Reed, of Little Rock, to chair the commission.

• Kristen Boozman of Rogers.

• Ashley Caldwell of Little Rock.

• Stacy DeJarnette of White Hall.

• Sarah Finley of Little Rock.

• Cheri Halsey of Jonesboro.

• Cathy Lanier of Little Rock.

• Megan Turner of Little Rock.

She also announced the appointment of Rebecca Jones of Benton to the Arkansas Governor's Mansion Advisory Council, and Leigh Keener of Little Rock to the council. Both serve at the pleasure of the governor.