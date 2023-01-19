1-vehicle crash kills Clarksville girl, 16

A 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Arkansas 164 in Johnson County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

The teenage girl, a Clarksville resident who was not named, died after veering into the opposite lane of traffic around 8:50 p.m. and losing control of the 2001 Chevrolet she was driving, the report says.

The girl was thrown from the vehicle as it left the road and died at Johnson Regional Medical Center in Clarksville after the crash.

A state trooper investigating the incident reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.