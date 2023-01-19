Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

1-vehicle crash kills Clarksville girl, 16

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:10 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Arkansas 164 in Johnson County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

The teenage girl, a Clarksville resident who was not named, died after veering into the opposite lane of traffic around 8:50 p.m. and losing control of the 2001 Chevrolet she was driving, the report says.

The girl was thrown from the vehicle as it left the road and died at Johnson Regional Medical Center in Clarksville after the crash.

A state trooper investigating the incident reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: 1-vehicle crash kills Clarksville girl, 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT