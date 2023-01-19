Almost 18 years later, Oklahoma wins lawsuit against Arkansas poultry firms over Illinois River pollution





Oklahoma won its lawsuit against Arkansas poultry producers over pollution of the Illinois River, which runs between the two states, court documents show.

Wednesday's ruling in U.S. District Court in Tulsa, Okla. comes 17 years and seven months after then-Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson filed the case. The trial before U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell concluded on Sept. 24, 2009. Wednesday's ruling is 214 pages.

Oklahoma "has established that hundreds of thousands of tons of poultry litter generated by defendants' chickens and turkeys are spread onto the lands of the Illinois River Watershed each year," the ruling found.

Oklahoma officials also established a significant cause of the excess phosphorus in the waters of the watershed is the land application of litter from defendants' poultry.

The case involves 11 named defendants including Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Inc. and others.

"The parties are hereby directed to meet and attempt to reach an agreement with regard to remedies to be imposed in this action," the ruling concludes. "On or before March 17, 2023, they shall advice the court whether they have been able to do so. The agreed remedies, if any, must by approved by the court. In the event the parties are unable to reach an accord, the court shall enter judgement."

Attorney General Gentner Drummond lauded the decision.

“This is a great and historic day for Oklahoma,” Drummond said. “While this decision has been a long time coming, it is important to note that in the intervening years since the filing of the suit, the poultry industry has made, or is willing to make, strong improvements in waste disposal to ameliorate the extent of the problem. Oklahoma has amazing natural resources that deserve our vigilant protection. We will thoroughly review the judge’s decision and determine the appropriate path forward.”

Read the ruling: nwaonline.com/12023ruling/



