Arkansas State women at South Alabama

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.

RECORDS ASU 5-12, 0-6 Sun Belt Conference South Alabama 4-13, 0-6

SERIES ASU leads 39-16

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So. 12.5 4.9

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr. 9.3 4.3

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So. 9.1 8.4

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So. 8.5 1.7

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr. 5.9 7.1

COACH Destinee Rogers (13-22 in second season at ASU and overall)

South Alabama

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Nadia Howard, 5-9, So. 7.8 3.3

G Tristen Washington, 5-6, Sr. 6.4 1.2

G Jordan Rosier, 5-9, So. 6.0 1.7

F Kiana Anderson, 6-1, Sr. 7.3 5.4

F Maggie Robinson, 6-0, Sr. 4.4 4.2

COACH Terry Fowler (126-162 in 10th season at South Alabama, 333-340 in 23rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU South Ala.

67.1 Points for 55.7

73.1 Points against 65.6

-2.7 Rebound margin -2.9

+0.8 Turnover margin -2.4

37.7 FG pct. 34.5

28.6 3-pt. pct. 27.9

70.1 FT pct. 60.6

CHALK TALK Despite dominating the series, ASU has lost three straight to South Alabama, including a 73-65 defeat last season in Mobile. … Both teams are 0-6 in Sun Belt play, making them the two lone programs without a win in conference play. … Red Wolf sophomore Lauryn Pendleton has scored double-figure points in four of six conference games. … Jaguars guard Nadia Howard has attempted 75 free throws this year, sixth-most in the Sun Belt.

— Mitchell Gladstone