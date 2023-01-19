Arkansas State women at South Alabama
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.
RECORDS ASU 5-12, 0-6 Sun Belt Conference South Alabama 4-13, 0-6
SERIES ASU leads 39-16
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So. 12.5 4.9
G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr. 9.3 4.3
F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So. 9.1 8.4
G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So. 8.5 1.7
C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr. 5.9 7.1
COACH Destinee Rogers (13-22 in second season at ASU and overall)
South Alabama
POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG
G Nadia Howard, 5-9, So. 7.8 3.3
G Tristen Washington, 5-6, Sr. 6.4 1.2
G Jordan Rosier, 5-9, So. 6.0 1.7
F Kiana Anderson, 6-1, Sr. 7.3 5.4
F Maggie Robinson, 6-0, Sr. 4.4 4.2
COACH Terry Fowler (126-162 in 10th season at South Alabama, 333-340 in 23rd season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU South Ala.
67.1 Points for 55.7
73.1 Points against 65.6
-2.7 Rebound margin -2.9
+0.8 Turnover margin -2.4
37.7 FG pct. 34.5
28.6 3-pt. pct. 27.9
70.1 FT pct. 60.6
CHALK TALK Despite dominating the series, ASU has lost three straight to South Alabama, including a 73-65 defeat last season in Mobile. … Both teams are 0-6 in Sun Belt play, making them the two lone programs without a win in conference play. … Red Wolf sophomore Lauryn Pendleton has scored double-figure points in four of six conference games. … Jaguars guard Nadia Howard has attempted 75 free throws this year, sixth-most in the Sun Belt.
— Mitchell Gladstone