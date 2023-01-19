Central Ark. women vs. Austin Peay
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 6-10, 1-4 ASUN Austin Peay 9-6, 4-1
SERIES Tied 1-1
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So. 9.9 3.2
G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So. 5.8 1.6
G Parris Atkins, 5-8, Fr. 11.6 3.9
F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr. 5.4 6.0
F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr. 8.8 7.9
COACH Sandra Rushing (173-118 in 10th season at UCA, 576-374 in 33rd season overall)
Austin Peay
POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG
G Yamia Johnson, 5-11, Sr. 11.3 5.3
G Tiya Douglas, 5-7, Sr. 7.8 3.3
G Mariah Adams, 5-10, Sr. 9.4 2.2
G Anala Nelson, 5-6, Fr. 4.2 1.7
F G. Zapata Smalls, 5-10, Sr. 2.8 3.9
COACH Brittany Young (29-19 in second year at Austin Peay and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA Austin Peay
51.6 Points for 57.2
61.6 Points against 55.9
-1.6 Rebound margin -1.6
-0.6 Turnover margin -0.8
36.4 FG pct. 42.0
20.1 3-pt. pct. 31.1
65.2 FT pct. 71.1
CHALK TALK This is UCA’s first meeting with Austin Peay since 2014 when it won 63-54 at home. … UCA is coming off a season-low 31 points against Florida Gulf Coast. … Austin Peay guards Mariah Adams (eStem) and Tiya Douglas (Fort Smith Northside) are making their returns to Arkansas. … The Governors have won their last three games by a combined 14 points.
— Sam Lane