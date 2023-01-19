Central Ark. women vs. Austin Peay

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 6-10, 1-4 ASUN Austin Peay 9-6, 4-1

SERIES Tied 1-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So. 9.9 3.2

G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So. 5.8 1.6

G Parris Atkins, 5-8, Fr. 11.6 3.9

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr. 5.4 6.0

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr. 8.8 7.9

COACH Sandra Rushing (173-118 in 10th season at UCA, 576-374 in 33rd season overall)

Austin Peay

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Yamia Johnson, 5-11, Sr. 11.3 5.3

G Tiya Douglas, 5-7, Sr. 7.8 3.3

G Mariah Adams, 5-10, Sr. 9.4 2.2

G Anala Nelson, 5-6, Fr. 4.2 1.7

F G. Zapata Smalls, 5-10, Sr. 2.8 3.9

COACH Brittany Young (29-19 in second year at Austin Peay and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Austin Peay

51.6 Points for 57.2

61.6 Points against 55.9

-1.6 Rebound margin -1.6

-0.6 Turnover margin -0.8

36.4 FG pct. 42.0

20.1 3-pt. pct. 31.1

65.2 FT pct. 71.1

CHALK TALK This is UCA’s first meeting with Austin Peay since 2014 when it won 63-54 at home. … UCA is coming off a season-low 31 points against Florida Gulf Coast. … Austin Peay guards Mariah Adams (eStem) and Tiya Douglas (Fort Smith Northside) are making their returns to Arkansas. … The Governors have won their last three games by a combined 14 points.

— Sam Lane