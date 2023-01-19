UALR women’s basketball capsule

UALR women vs. Tennessee Tech

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 8-9, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference Tennessee Tech 11-5, 5-1

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.17.04.8

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.8.92.9

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.7.76.3

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.4.86.9

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.3.92.6

COACH Joe Foley (385-223 in 20th season at UALR, 841-304 in 36th season overall)

Tennessee Tech

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Maaliya Owens, 5-9, Sr.13.52.7

G Jada Guinn, 5-8, Sr.9.54.3

G Reagan Hurst, 5-10, Fr.9.02.7

G Reghan Grimes, 5-10, Fr.8.86.2

F Kiera Hill, 5-11, Jr.4.33.6

COACH Kim Rosamond (1o3-92 in sixth season at Tennessee Tech and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRTenn. Tech

49.6Points for68.4

54.7Points against63.1

-5.1Rebound margin+1.5

+3.2Turnover margin+2.7

35.7FG pct.42.7

15.33-pt. pct.32.5

62.5FT pct.73.3

CHALK TALK Tennessee Tech ranks second in the Ohio Valley in scoring offense (68.4 points per game), trailing only Eastern Illinois. ... UALR's Jaiyah Harris-Smith is sixth in the conference in rebounding at 6.9 per game despite measuring in at 5-6. ... Since the start of Ohio Valley play, the Golden Eagles' Jada Guinn and Kiera Hill rank first and second in the league in field goal percentage, with marks of 64.0% and 62.1%, respectively.

-- Mitchell Gladstone