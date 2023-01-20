Sanders to appoint Hot Springs police chief to head commission on law enforcement standards, training

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday announced that she will appoint Hot Springs Police Department Chief Chris Chapmond to serve as director of the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

“I have made it clear that under my leadership, our brave law enforcement officials will always have the training and resources they need to keep Arkansans safe – and I am proud to announce that Hot Springs Chief of Police Chris Chapmond will help me accomplish this as director of the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training,” Sanders said in a news release.

“With more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, Chapmond will bring critical knowledge and expertise to ensure that our officers are always supported,” she said.

Chapmond told the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday that he was as eager as anyone to reveal the new job he's been tapped for.

"I do wish they'd announce it," Chapmond, who tendered his resignation Jan. 12., said. "I promise."

[Video not showing? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=CvX4z7ZDjz4]

Chapmond addressed the commission for the final time Wednesday, providing his monthly update on the department's activities. Jan. 27 is his last day.

Chapmond said that, despite taking the new job, he would still call Hot Springs home.

"Twenty-five years at this department. I love it," he told the commission. "I'll still be here. I'll still be involved in the community. This just gives me an opportunity to affect law enforcement at a larger scale, and I am looking forward to that.

"You guys are my family. Every person I've served with, they mean the world to me."

Chapmond got a standing ovation at Tuesday's Hot Springs Board of Directors business meeting.

"I just want to tell you chief how much I've enjoyed working with you," City Manager Bill Burrough said. "You've really done great things here. We've seen in some cases double-digit decreases in crime the last two years.

"You've left us with a great blueprint. I want to thank you for your friendship and leadership. We're going to miss you."

Burrough hired Chapmond in the summer of 2020 from a field of 30 applicants from more than a dozen states. He served as chief of the Bluffton, S.C., police department for two years before returning to Hot Springs.

"It was a really tough decision for the chief," Burrough said. "I'm not at liberty to say where he's going, but I can tell you it's something we can all be proud of that they chose our chief for this next assignment in his life. What a great opportunity. We're proud of you."