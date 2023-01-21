Brunson to fill Lowell City Council seat vacated by Rosenbaum

LOWELL -- Roy Brunson will serve in the Ward 2, Position 1 seat on the City Council.

The council selected him during an executive session Tuesday.

Brunson replaces Bethany Henry Rosenbaum, who left the council in December. She was elected in November as the new Benton County District 14 justice of the peace.

Adrian Flores and Bryant Sands began terms on the council this month in the Ward 1, Position 2 and Ward 3, Position 2 seats, respectively. David Adams and Marin Miller didn't run for reelection.

Melanie Houston was reappointed as the city's deputy clerk and James Walker as planning commissioner by the council at Tuesday's meeting.

Houston will remain deputy clerk through Jan. 31, 2025. Walker's term on the Planning Commission will end January 2026.

The council also unanimously approved procedural rules for council meetings.

Mayor Chris Moore said he believed the rules, which concern member duties, public comments and other procedural matters, are the same as last year's rules.

An amendment to the rules proposed Tuesday failed to pass after a 4-3 vote. The amendment required five affirmative votes to pass. Bill Adams, Steve Whitehead, Kendell Stucki and Flores voted for the amendment. Eric Schein, Lisa DeGifford and Sands voted against.

The amendment would have given a pair of council members the right to submit an item or resolution in advance to be added to the council's meeting agenda.

Adams said the amendment would allow two members to add an item to the agenda without approval from the mayor or city staff.

Schein said he has requested the addition of items to meeting agendas in the past and staff members have added the items without a problem. The council can also decide to add an item to a meeting's agenda at the beginning of a meeting, he said.

In other business, the council unanimously approved amendments to the city's street standards, adopting a minimum slope requirement of 1% within intersections. The increase from a 0.5% minimum is intended to help prevent drainage problems in subdivisions, according to city staff.