Church notes: First Presbyterian Church in Springdale hires Youth Director

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., worships at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: Call 855-1126, e-mail questions@bvcc.net, or visit the website at www.bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional worship and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all ages of children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level, and Adult Bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is again open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon. The Pantry supports those in our community that are in need.

The Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 25.

There will be only worship service on Jan. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3). You can always visit the church on the website at www.bvlutheran.com.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., operates the FPC Food Pantry on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. for Benton County residents.

Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Each Sunday morning, worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

The church will hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Please visit redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Youth Group members will distribute toiletries and personal care items to those in need at the Pea Ridge High School at 9:30 a.m. today. The distribution is part of the church's "Essentials Outreach" ministry.

Donation of funds or items such as toilet paper, deodorant, shaving cream, tooth paste, tooth brushes and baby wipes are always needed to support the program and can be dropped off at the church.

Information: 621-0021.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites you to worship Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on the website. Listen to the podcast "Hearing Matters" on the website.

Activities open to the community: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Information: 855-2390 or visit PCBV.org and select VISITORS under the ABOUT tab.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. A more contemporary service is held on the third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall and on Zoom with a nursery in Upper Witherspoon.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m. Children's classes meet in Lower Knox. The adult Bible study, taught by Dennis Brewer and Jane Steinkraus, meets in Calvin 203 and on Zoom. The adult Thoughtful Christians Class, taught by the Rev. Dr. Phil Butin and Derrik Olsen, meets in the church library and on Zoom. The Open Door Class for adults and youth, taught by the Rev. Jan Butin, meets in Upper Witherspoon.

FUPC offers numerous small groups for adults. These include Presbyterian Women book groups and Bible studies, a men's breakfast and a men's lunch, a needlecraft group, an online prayer group, and the Stronger Marriages Group.

Information: fupcfay.org/connect/adults or call the office at 444-4411.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services, which will be both in-person and livestreamed. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. After-church fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in Fellowship Hall.

FPC Springdale is excited to announce their new Director of Youth and Young Adult ministries. Baxter Yarbrough will begin his ministry with the church on Jan. 23.

There will be a congregational meeting immediately following worship on Sunday, when the 2023 budget will be presented and terminology will be cleaned up.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday church services.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Sunday classes for adults include Women of Faith; Theology for Today; and Connections. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship meets at 7 a.m. Monday.

SPARK Activate Faith classes, for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meet at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Youth/Student Discipleship meets for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.

Samaritan Fridays are each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.