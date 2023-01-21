LIVE UPDATES: No. 25 Arkansas hosts Ole Miss

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Kamani Johnson and Jordan Walsh

This is the first game Rhode Island transfer Makhi Mitchell will not start.

The Razorbacks enter today on a four-game losing streak in SEC play and 1-5 in the league. A loss would match Arkansas’ longest skid under Eric Musselman.

His first team at Arkansas lost five straight from Feb. 4-18, 2020.

Davis led the Razorbacks with 18 points Wednesday in the three-point loss at Missouri, and Black added 15 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists to go with 5 turnovers, 1 block and 2 steals. Council pitched in 13 points and Walsh 12 off the bench.

Arkansas has made 7 threes in back-to-back games, its most in a two-game stretch since hitting a combined 16 against Louisville and Creighton at the Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks are 8 of 31 (25.8%) from deep in home SEC games.

They rank last in league-only games in turnover rate (21.1%) and opponent free throw rate at 50.6%, meaning SEC teams are shooting more than one free throw for every two field goal attempts. Arkansas, too, is 13th in three-point percentage and free throw percentage.

Ole Miss’ starters: Matthew Murrell, Amaree Abram, James White, Jaemyn Brakefield and Jayveous McKinnis

The Rebels, who are 9-9 overall and 1-5 in SEC play, come into today off a win at South Carolina.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak that began Dec. 20 with a home loss to North Alabama.

Murrell is averaging a team-high 15.5 points in conference games on 13.8 field goal attempts. He made 5 of 11 threes against the Gamecocks, snapping out of a 7-of-40 stretch during the losing streak.

Murrell has put up 16.9 points on 41.1% shooting in Ole Miss’ wins and 14.2 points on 37.6% from the floor in its losses.

Brakefield is averaging 11.5 points in league games on 52.2% shooting. He opened SEC play with 18 points against Tennessee, and he is 8 of 17 beyond the arc.