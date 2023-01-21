UAPB men’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men vs. Southern

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Southern 9-9, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 8-11, 4-2

SERIES Southern leads 37-16

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Brian Whitley, 6-4, Sr.;11.8;2.8

G P.J. Byrd, 6-1, Sr.;9.1;2.6

G Bryson Etienne, 6-3, Sr.;11.2;3.2

F Terrell Williams, 6-6, Jr.;6.9;3.7

F Jalen Reynolds, 6-7, Jr.;5.9;3.3

COACH Sean Woods (58-74 in fifth season at Southern, 185-224 in 13th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Greene, 6-8, Sr.;10.5;4.1

F Brahm Harris, 6-6, Sr.;5.1;4.1

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;5.7;6.2

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;16.0;4.8

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;13.3;4.4

COACH Solomon Bozeman (15-35 in second season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Southern;UAPB

75.7;Points for;65.0

74.2;Points against;68.3

-4.6;Rebound margin;-1.7

3.7;Turnover margin;0.7

44.1;FG pct.;38.5

37.0;3-pt pct.;30.1

71.4;FT pct.;69.6

CHALK TALK Southern, which leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring (75.7 ppg) has won the past five matchups between the teams and seven of the past nine. ... The 77 points UAPB scored in Monday's six-point victory at Bethune-Cookman was the most it's scored in league play. ... Whitley, the conference's reigning player of the week, is coming of a career-high, 32 points in the Jaguars' recent victory over Grambling State. Southern has won five straight games after previously dropping four in a row. ... The Golden Lions have won four straight for the first time since 2019. ... The Jaguars have forced 335 turnovers and registered 285 assists, both of which are tops in the SWAC.

-- Erick Taylor