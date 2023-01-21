Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UCA men’s capsule

by Sam Lane | Today at 1:53 a.m.

Central Arkansas men at North Alabama

WHEN 7:15 p.m. Central

WHERE CB&S Bank Arena, Florence, Ala.

RECORDS UCA 6-14, 1-5 ASUN North Alabama 10-10, 2-5

SERIES UCA leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.8.75.6

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.17.35.2

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.10.22.3

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.4.73.4

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.13.05.7

COACH Anthony Boone (30-67 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

North Alabama

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Daniel Ortiz, 6-0, So.11.93.4

G KJ Johnson, 6-3, Jr.11.32.7

G Will Soucie, 6-6, So.8.63.7

F Damian Forrest, 6-9, Jr.8.76.9

F Dallas Howell, 6-7, So.6.43.5

COACH Tony Pujol (55-81 in fifth season at North Alabama and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCANorth Ala.

73.2Points for74.2

81.2Points against74.5

-1.6Rebound margin+0.8

-1.9Turnover margin0.0

41.3FG pct.46.1

33.43-pt. pct.36.1

73.1FT pct.67.9

CHALK TALK This is UCA's second matchup with North Alabama this week, having lost 78-73 Wednesday night in Conway. ... Camren Hunter recorded the fourth triple-double in school history Wednesday with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. ... UCA is 1-5 in Saturday games this season. ... The Bears made nine field goals inside the arc on Wednesday.

-- Sam Lane

Print Headline: UCA men’s capsule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT