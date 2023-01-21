UCA men’s capsule

Central Arkansas men at North Alabama

WHEN 7:15 p.m. Central

WHERE CB&S Bank Arena, Florence, Ala.

RECORDS UCA 6-14, 1-5 ASUN North Alabama 10-10, 2-5

SERIES UCA leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.8.75.6

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.17.35.2

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.10.22.3

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.4.73.4

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.13.05.7

COACH Anthony Boone (30-67 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

North Alabama

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Daniel Ortiz, 6-0, So.11.93.4

G KJ Johnson, 6-3, Jr.11.32.7

G Will Soucie, 6-6, So.8.63.7

F Damian Forrest, 6-9, Jr.8.76.9

F Dallas Howell, 6-7, So.6.43.5

COACH Tony Pujol (55-81 in fifth season at North Alabama and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCANorth Ala.

73.2Points for74.2

81.2Points against74.5

-1.6Rebound margin+0.8

-1.9Turnover margin0.0

41.3FG pct.46.1

33.43-pt. pct.36.1

73.1FT pct.67.9

CHALK TALK This is UCA's second matchup with North Alabama this week, having lost 78-73 Wednesday night in Conway. ... Camren Hunter recorded the fourth triple-double in school history Wednesday with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. ... UCA is 1-5 in Saturday games this season. ... The Bears made nine field goals inside the arc on Wednesday.

-- Sam Lane