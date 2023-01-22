



Happy birthday (Jan. 22): You make plans to seek awe, and it comes to you from the realm of art, nature, technology, sports and interpersonal experience. It's as though the more awe you feel, the more awesome experiences you attract. More highlights include a project that earns big and a design change that helps your life run better.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's liberating to live with less, but it also takes courage to minimize. You have to trust that you'll have enough and know yourself so well that you can tell what you'll really use and what you won't.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The first idea you have is probably not going to be the best you can come up with on the topic. It just has to be good enough to keep you revisiting. Amazing solutions are the result of many thought processes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've a flair for demonstration. You'll have no trouble capturing and holding people's attention. You'll communicate your vision and be understood on multiple levels.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You will play with expectations — your own and other people's. On some level, this is a way of making sure not to want too many things or the wrong things. And you're keeping people from expecting the wrong things from you, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't need a rescue, but there are those who want to be there for you anyway, and they'll show up ready to do whatever it takes to help you out. Be choosy about what assistance you accept.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will be busy fulfilling requirements of the world. Instead of longing for the free days to do what you want, plan and structure your life so this can really happen. Speak for your own time or others will take it up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): For your contributions you'll be compensated in many ways that matter, though it's the financial way that allows you to keep going. Money can't buy happiness directly, but today you'll find its application rather universal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Many useful creations started in someone's garage. Do you have the luxury of using such a space? If so, think of what you might start there. If not, think of what arrangement you could make to have the space to create.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Anyone can wish for a better life, but you prefer to work for it instead. Today's big question — where to start? Don't skip the research stage. Talk to people and read up. Following a method will save you many hours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're on someone's mind. Is it a coincidence or is it actually possible that the energy they send you through the ether is somehow reaching and lifting you? Bottom line: You're lighter and brighter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The line between indulging and overindulging is so precarious now that you're better off doing neither. Your cravings are a cry for more self-care. Stop pushing yourself. Take it easy. Rest and recharge.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are ready to pay for what you use, need and enjoy. But it hurts to pay for what you don't need. There are those who feel entitled to make a cash grab wherever they can. You're richer when you stay far away from them.

URANUS DIRECT: The Uranus change of direction signifies a jump-start, so clamp those cosmic cables to whichever system needs the jolt. Where in your life has the energy gone stale? Uranus in Taurus promises to put some power behind it and shock things into motion with a surprise, disruption, need, craving or that classic energizer — desire!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Like a true Aquarius, Guy Fieri stands out as an original, marching to his own drum in the world of television cooking shows or in the restaurant industry. At age 10, he opened a pretzel cart and never looked back. The restauranteur, author and Food Network star was born when Mercury was also in the gregarious, people-loving sign of Aquarius. Natal moon in Scorpio brings the spice, or in his case, “donkey sauce.”



