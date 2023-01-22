Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (30%)

MEET 43-159 (27.0%)

LEE'S LOCK Town Champ in the first

BEST BET Caballo Feliz in the fourth

LONG SHOT American Smooth in the ninth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

TOWN CHAMP*** was caught in the final strides in a photo finish loss, and the horse-for-course is the controlling speed and switches to the leading rider. OTIS OTIS OTIS can be inconsistent, but he won five races in 2022 while earning a pair of Beyer figures above par for this level. DRENA'S STAR is dropping in class after a disappointing wet track effort, and the four-time local winner switches to a leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Town ChampTorresHewitt2-1

1 Otis Otis OtisRodriguezHollendorfer5-2

3 Drena's StarSantanaDuncan9-2

7 TrumpenceAsmussenAsmussen6-1

2 Firery TaleMojicaBroberg8-1

4 ReleasedGonzalezBarkley8-1

5 Heza Wild RideCastilloVillafranco15-1

6 LivingontulsatimeCabreraLitfin20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

HOUSE WRECKER** is taking a significant drop in class after tiring in her first race following a five-month freshening, and the front-runner switches to the leading rider. DAWNLAND is another taking a steep drop after being claimed by a strong stable, and she may be the quickest of the quick. PROUD VICTORIA was a decisive winner last April at Oaklawn, and she is dropping to the lowest price of her career following a fourth-place finish January 6.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 House WreckerTorresMott9-5

6 DawnlandJordanCox2-1

9 Proud VictoriaMedellinMilligan8-1

1 Visual MagicZimmermanGreen10-1

8 CostanarmandalegMojicaBroberg6-1

4 Hale's AngelCastilloVillafranco10-1

3 Five QueensBowenMcBride20-1

7 C C the BartenderCabreraDixon20-1

5 Dorita's HeartQuinonezHewitt20-1

3 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

INTO DISCO** finished second in two of three races in 2022, and she had a nice breeze Jan. 11 and appears ready to graduate. AMENSET earned the field's fastest Beyer figure last summer at Churchill, and she drew a favorable route post and picks up a leading rider. NO GUILT rallied to third in her first start at the meeting, and the lightly-raced filly has improved in each of her three races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Into DiscoGarciaMott5-2

1 AmensetArrietaStewart7-2

6 No GuiltAsmussenLukas4-1

7 Blame the TollBejaranoStewart9-2

8 Dial ToniGonzalezBarkley6-1

2 Elusive BelleSantanaAsmussen10-1

5 Lady CommanderCourtFires10-1

3 Sheza CatCabreraDurham20-1

4 Purse $48,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

CABALLO FELIZ*** is the likely pacesetter from his inside post, and the beaten post-time favorite at Turfway is racing on Lasix for the first time. PROPELLANT finished second as an even-money favorite sprinting at Remington, and he ships from Houston following three useful five-furlong breezes. BREAD WINNER may have moved too early into a fast pace in a deceptive third-place finish, and a well-timed rally from new rider Rafael Bejarano make get him home first.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Caballo FelizCabreraMcPeek2-1

4 PropellantSantanaAsmussen5-2

6 Bread WinnerBejaranoAmoss7-2

10 Daryl's BoltJuarezHartman6-1

5 Hard to Come ByBazeVon Hemel10-1

9 Bubba Can DanceArrietaStewart12-1

8 Commander RexTorresOrtiz15-1

2 Line to GainZimmermanLitfin20-1

7 Double StrikeBowenPuhich30-1

3 Jim NedQuinonezPish30-1

5 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $30,000

DERBY DAY LASSIE** was stake-placed last season at Oaklawn, and the wire-to-wire threat is dropping into a conditioned claiming race for the first time after pressing a suicidal pace in her first start of the season. RUN FEARLESS was a clear maiden allowance winner last spring at Oaklawn, and she finished with good energy in a useful tuneup against stronger allowance rivals. NAVAGATIONALBEACON contested the lead from gate to wire in a photo-finish loss Dec. 11, which was a day that played kindly to late-running types.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Derby Day LassieMedellinMilligan7-2

6 Run FearlessTorresFires5-2

5 NavigationalbeaconSantanaWilson3-1

8 Jeri DawnArrietaMartin5-1

9 K J's Pistol AnnieBaileyHornsby10-1

7 Guest in My HeartCabreraAltamirano15-1

3 She's HamazingCastilloHewitt15-1

11 Big On BroadwayPusacMartin20-1

2 Miss DuttonHarrCline20-1

4 Half ScoutGallardoCline30-1

1 Miss RitaQuinonezDonaldson30-1

6 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

LITTLE FRAPPUCINO*** finished a clear second in his first race for winning trainer Karl Broberg, and he drew into a soft field of maidens and keeps the leading rider. SHOTGUN UP crossed the wire only one position behind the top selection, while having to overcome a slow start from the gate. VOBISCUM raced creditably well against maiden allowance rivals in his debut last April at Oaklawn, and the 5-year-old is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Little FrappucinoTorresBroberg9-5

9 Shotgun UpQuinonezPetalino4-1

4 VobiscumJuarezAsmussen2-1

5 StricklandCastilloBrennan10-1

2 Uptown SocialGonzalezBarkley15-1

1 Talk to TokeyMojicaDeville12-1

10 Tequila RevolutionBaileyMason15-1

8 R R EmpireMedellinKeithan20-1

3 Stroll Likn OutlawWalesHornsby30-1

6 Classic ShineHarrDonaldson30-1

7 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter allowance

ROLLING FORK** defeated open $30k claimers at a big price Jan. 7, and the four-time local winner has not faced state-breds since a decisive optional claiming victory last February at Oaklawn. TWISTED DIXIE has been badly overmatched in two starts at the current meeting, but he receives major class relief and figures to be finishing strongly. DATA STORM earned competitive Beyer figures competing at Prairie Meadows, and he sports good works since arriving at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Rolling ForkJordanPuhl5-2

8 Twisted DixieHarrCline3-1

5 Data StormCabreraMartin7-2

4 Macho RonnieBaileyMcBride4-1

3 MahomeyGonzalezMorse8-1

7 Dinner At CrumpiesBorelHornsby10-1

6 LochmoorMedellinRiecken12-1

1 Obviously TooBejaranoMcBride20-1

8 Purse $50,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

MAJOR GENERAL** is a graded stake-placed gelding who finished second only two races back at Churchill, and he is taking a significant drop after s dull effort on a muddy track. COSMO just missed second-place money in a useful sprint in starter allowance company, and the Robertino Diodoro trainee has proven route ability. STEFANO raced competitively around two turns at Delaware and Monmouth, and he returns to his preferred distance following a one-paced sprint.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Major GeneralZimmermanHartman7-2

8 CosmoTorresDiodoro3-1

3 StefanoRodriguezHollendorfer5-1

11 Runway MagicSantanaSharp4-1

5 Prodigious BayBejaranoMoquett10-1

6 NotaryWalesMason12-1

1 Contact TracingCastilloGarcia15-1

13 ThoughtMojicaDiodoro15-1

9 RvindicatedTrianaKeithan20-1

10 SimovitchGarciaMott15-1

12 Magic CastleGonzalezBarkley20-1

7 Geaux YoshkaArrietaRobertson20-1

4 Bella's PrayerBaileyHaran30-1

9 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

AMERICAN SMOOTH** has not raced since June, but he owns Beyer figures that are competitive and may have tipped his hand in a swift breeze Jan. 5. EXTRAVAGATE raced wide in a third-place finish against stronger $30,000 conditioned claimers. GOLDEN LUNA is dropping to the lowest price of his career for the leading trainer, and he possesses good early speed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 American SmoothGonzalezBarkley8-1

8 ExtravagateBazeMott8-5

4 Golden LunaTorresDiodoro5-2

6 Laughing LegacySantanaMiller6-1

13 Lapis LazuliGarciaCombs8-1

5 FreerJordanMartin12-1

7 My NoahDe La CruzMartin15-1

12 RomancerCastilloAsmussen15-1

14 Billy YankCastilloVillafranco15-1

1 First RateMichelJackson20-1

2 New DiceZimmermanLitfin20-1

11 Practical ManBowenPuhl20-1

3 HellephentHiraldoChleborad30-1

9 Del MoonBaileyDonaldson30-1