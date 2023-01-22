SUN BELT WOMEN

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Arkansas State 48

Arkansas State was unable to eke out an overtime victory at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La., as the Red Wolves and Louisiana-Lafayette combined to shoot 35.3% from the field and hit 4 of 36 three-pointers Saturday.

Izzy Higginbottom led ASU (6-12, 1-7 Sun Belt Conference) with 12 points, but the Red Wolves went scoreless for the first 4:10 of overtime until Leilani Augmon hit a jumper to pull ASU within 49-48.

Although the Red Wolves forced a Ragin' Cajun miss on the ensuing possession, Louisiana-Lafayette (11-9, 5-3) limited ASU to just one attempt in the final 23 seconds -- a missed Pendleton three-pointer -- to hang on for a win.

-- Mitchell Gladstone