Barnett found guilty on all charges for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A jury on Monday morning found Richard “Bigo” Barnett guilty on all eight counts for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Barnett’s sentencing will be May 3.

The jury began deliberating earlier in the morning.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, faced eight charges in connection with the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He faced enhanced charges alleging that he entered the Capitol with a dangerous weapon — the stun gun.

Barnett got worldwide attention after he posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suit.

On Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper denied Barnett’s second motion for a mistrial, according to the court docket.

Barnett’s trial began Jan. 9. Sixteen witnesses testified in the trial. Barnett testified on Thursday and Friday.

Barnett faced the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property