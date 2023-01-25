Sections
UA System Board of Trustees names Harriman as next chairman

by Ryan Anderson | Today at 9:24 p.m.
From left, Morril Harriman, Sheffield Nelson and Kelly Eichler, all of Little Rock, are shown in these undated file photos. Harriman was announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 as the next chairman of the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees. Nelson will serve as vice chairman, and Eichler will be the secretary. (Left and right, courtesy photos; center, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Effective March 1, Morril Harriman will take over as chairman of the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees.

Sheffield Nelson will be vice chairman, and Kelly Eichler will be secretary. All three are from Little Rock.

Trustees unanimously approved the changes Wednesday.

This week’s trustees meeting is the final one for current chairman C.C. “Cliff” Gibson III, who has spent a decade on the board but whose term expires this year. Gibson is from Monticello.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will appoint a replacement board member.

Harriman, whose term expires next year, is currently vice chairman, while Eichler, whose term expires in 2026, is currently assistant secretary. Nelson’s term expires in 2025.

